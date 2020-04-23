KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller was named first-team All-USHL on Thusday.
Miller joins defenseman Owen Power (Chicago Steel), goalie Erik Portillo (Dubuque Fighting Saints), and forwards Riese Gaber (Dubuque Fighting Saints), Brendan Brisson (Chicago Steel) and Alexander Campbell (Omaha Lancers) as players named to the first-team list.
Miller led the Storm in scoring by a defenseman with eight goals, 25 assists for 33 points. Miller is eligible for this year’s NHL draft scheduled June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.
Miller previously announced a commitment to play college hockey at the University of North Dakota.
“It’s a huge honor to be named to the All-USHL first team because it shows all the hard work you put in throughout the season from off-ice training to practices and games,” Miller said. “The coaches were always willing to help me be a better person on and off the ice.”