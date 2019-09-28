CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Tri-City Storm dropped their second consecutive game to begin the season on Friday afternoon.
In their second game of the 2019 DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic, the Storm allowed the Youngstown Phantoms to score the first three goals and surrendered two third-period goals in a 5-2 loss at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
After a scoreless first period, the Phantoms capitalized on the Storm’s inexperienced defense to score three straight goals. The Storm (0-1-1-0) fought back with goals from Benji Eckerle and Colby Ambrosio to cut the Phantom’s lead to 3-2 at the end of the second.
Trevor Kuntar and Arsenii Smkhnov each scored their second goals of the contest in the third period for the Phantoms.
The teams finished even in shots on goal, 33-33. Storm goaltender Joe Sharib made 28 saves on 33 shots and recorded the loss in goal.
Up next, the Storm will host Omaha in their home opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Viaero Center.
