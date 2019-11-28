KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a 1-0 decision to rival Omaha Wednesday night at the Viaero Center.
With under seven minutes to play, Omaha’s Brian Silver netted his fifth goal of the season to give the Lancers a 1-0 road win.
It was the second straight loss for the Storm who out-shot Omaha 35-15. Entering the third period tied 0-0, Omaha broke through for the game’s only goal. Brian Silver scored at 13:55 of the third period with assists going to Cole Kodsi and Logan Will.
Lancers netminder Jakub Dobes stopped all 35 of Tri-City’s shots, while Storm goaltender Daniel Allin made 14 saves on 15 shots.
The loss dropped Tri-City to 8-9-2-1 and fell from fourth to sixth in the Western Conference standings. Dependent on this weekend’s results, the Storm still have an opportunity to climb as high as second in the conference standings at week’s end.
Tri-City returns to action Saturday night in a road matchup at Lincoln. Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. and will be streamed live on HockeyTV and Storm Radio.
The Storm’s final two home games before the Christmas break will be played on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 against the Fargo Force.
To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.
