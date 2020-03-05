LINCOLN — Strong free-throw shooting allowed Pleasanton to avoid a first-round upset in the Class D1 girls basketball state tournament Thursday afternoon.
Sixth-seeded Pender battled back from two double-digit deficits. But the third-seeded Bulldogs made 34 of 46 free-throw attempts for 73.9 percent throughout the 32-minute contest to claim a 66-56 victory over Pender at Lincoln Southwest High.
“Hey, we shot better than the Huskers, right?” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “Those girls go into the state environment and knocked down free those — you have to knock down free throws to win games. I thought we did that. I’m proud of the girls for going up there and knocking them down.”
The Pendragons (17-12) didn’t have as many opportunities at the free-throw line. They sank 8 of 15 attempts.
Pender junior guard Ashley Ostrand posted a game-high 30 points.
The Bulldogs (26-0) had seven different players score with junior forward Kaci Pierce netting 20 points. Junior guard Cadee Nichols sank three 3-points and finished with 15 points. Nichols hurt her left ankle during practice Monday. Although there was some noticeable pain, she shot 50 percent from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.
“She’s tough and fought through it,” Arensdorf said. “We needed her and she came up big.”
Nichols drained a shot from beyond the arc with about four minutes left in the first half to stretch the Bulldogs’ advantage to 32-20.
The Pendragons responded by scoring nine consecutive points and pulled within three points on a layup by Zoey Lehmkuhl with about a minute left in the half.
Nichols sank a jumper in the final seconds to give the Bulldogs a 36-31 halftime lead.
The Pendragons started the second half strong. They scored the first seven points of the third quarter and seized a one-point lead on a Reese Kneifl putback.
The Bulldogs regained the lead about 30 seconds latter on a layup by Pierce.
Over the next 11 minutes, the Bulldogs added on. With nearly two minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs were ahead 60-50.
The Pendragons didn’t give in, however. Ostrand scored six straight points in a 13-second span to cut the deficit to four points.
The Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
“We knew it was going to be a game of runs,” Arensdorf said. “Pender is a very good basketball team. They come from a conference that’s absolutely loaded. They’re a good team. Ostrand is a stud. She’s really fast. We all had to help each other out on her.”
The Pendragons had chances but missed several high-percentage looks throughout the game. They also shot just 31.3 percent, which was significantly less than the Bulldogs’ 43.8 percent.
“We missed too many bunnies tonight,” Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. “There was too many shots around the hoop that we didn’t get in there. You get three of those and it’s a different ball game with two minutes left to play.”
With the victory, the Bulldogs advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. They’ve lost in the semifinals the last two years and are in search of the program’s first state championship.
The Bulldogs will play second-seeded Chambers/Wheeler Central (26-1) at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
“We have to get over the hump,” Arensdorf said. “If we play like we did today, we have a chance.”
@DanZielinski3
Pleasanton 66, Pender 56
Scores By Quarter
Pender (17-12) 15 16 13 12 — 56
Pleasanton (26-0) 20 16 11 19 — 66
Individual Scoring
PENDER — Reese Kneifl 4, Zoey Lehmkuhl 8, Ashley Ostrand 30, Faith Morris 6, Skyler Prokop 5, Lillie Timm 2, Claire Felber 1.
PLEASANTON — Cadee Nichols 15, Paige Weisdorfer 3, Isabelle Paitz 8, Katelyn Lindner 7, Natalie Siegel 7, Kaci Pierce 20, Chelsea Fisher 6.