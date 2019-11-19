KEARNEY — Three players and coach Anthony Noreen will represent the Tri-City Storm at next month’s World Junior A Challenge.
Noreen will serve as the team’s coach for the second consecutive year as the U.S. bids for back-to-back champiosnhips in the event.
Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller also made the team for a second straight year and defenseman Mike Koster and forward Matthew Knies will represent Team USA for the first time.
The World Junior A Challenge is an annual under-20 international tournament hosted by Hockey Canada. This year’s edition will be Dec. 7-15 at the at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek, British Columbia.
Since the event’s inception in 2006, more than 300 NHL draft picks have played in the tournament, including 39 first-round selections.
“I don’t know if there is a bigger honor in sports than to represent your country on a world stage,” Noreen said. “In a league where you’re surrounded by peers who you have a ton of respect for, to be able to lead a group like this, its humbling and it’s not something I take lightly.”
Storm makes changes at president, GM
The Storm also announced changes to its hockey operations on Tuesday.
Jason Koehler has been promoted to general manager, and Anthony Noreen has been promoted to president of hockey operations. Noreen will remain the head coach.
Koehler, who signed a multiyear contract with the Storm, becomes the ninth general manager in the organization’s 20-year history. Koehler will supervise the hockey operations department, including all matters relating to player personnel, coaching staff, and scouting department.
Koehler was hired by the team on Aug. 28 after spending the past 10 seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms.
Noreen was the general manager/head coach but takes over for the departed Steve Lowe, who was announced Tuesday as the new president of hockey operations for the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
Koehler and Noreen worked together for five seasons in the Youngstown Phantoms organization (2010-15).
“We are please to have Jason Koehler assume the role as our next general manager,” said Storm President of Business Operations Mark Jalcovik. “His previous experience as a GM in the USHL and his long-term relationship with Anthony will make this transition seamless. Locking Jason to a multiyear deal was priority No. 1, and it puts the Storm in a great position for many years.”
