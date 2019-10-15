KEARNEY — The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament Monday night.
In Pleasanton, the Bulldogs defeated Ansley/Litchfield in the quarterfinals and Elm Creek topped S-E-M.
In overton, The Eagles defeated Amherst and Axtell beat Hi-Line.
Tonight, at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Coliseum, Axtell and Overton meet and 6 p.m. and Pleasanton and Elm Creek will face off at 7 p.m. The championship will be Thursday at Kearney Catholic.
Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce and Katy Lindner had seven kills each as the Bulldogs beat Ansley/Litchfield 25-13, 25-8. Natalie Siegel had three ace serves and 18 set assists.
Elm Creek needed three sets to beat S-E-M 21-25, 25-21, 25-11. Ashley Brown nailed 15 kills for the Buffs and Whitney Bauer had five ace serves. Bauer also had 20 assists. In the back row, Maci McCarter had 19 digs and Brown had 18.
Overton’s Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund had 11 kills apiece in the Eagles’ 25-13, 25-14 win over Amherst. Fleischman had three blocks and Anna Brennan posted 19 set assists.
In Axtell’s 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 win over Hi-Line, Nicole Cederburg had six kills and Lexie Eckhoff had five for the Wildcats. Kailey Trampe served up four aces and set for 19 kills. And Jesse Bertrand had 28 digs. Hadley Martin scored 10 kills for Hi-Line.
Ansley/Litchfield reached the quarterfinals with a 25-16, 25-22 win over Loomis. Statistics for the Spartans were not available. For the Wolves, Darla Thorell had eight kills while Alexis Billeter and Hanna Stewart had seven. Georgia Crandall finished with 16 assists and 17 digs.
Amherst topped Wilcox-Hildreth 25-12, 25-17 to reach the quarterfinals. Amherst’s statistics were not available. For Wilcox-Hildreth, Ryeann Ritner had three kills and nine digs.
