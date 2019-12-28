KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm set a new season highs for most goals and most shots on goal in a single game in a 7-4 home win over the Sioux City Musketeers Friday night at the Viaero Center.
Nick Portz, Mitchell Miller, Ian Murphy, Colby Ambrosio, Mark Estapa and Matthew Knies (2) scored in Tri-City’s win. Daniel Allin made 21 saves to record the victory in net.
Tri-City returns to action tonight (Saturday) in a road game against Sioux City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City scored on its first two shots to take an early lead.
Portz provided Tri-City with a quick answer, scoring 3 minues and 8 seconds into the first period.
The goal also set off the team’s annual “Teddy Bear Toss” as fans tossed teddy bears onto the ice to benefit first responders and children-focused organizations.
Sioux City increased its lead to two goals less than a minute later but Tri-City kept scoring.
Tri-City outshot Sioux City 21-10 in the first period and carried a 4-3 lead into the second period.
