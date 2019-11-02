FARGO, N.D. — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Fargo Force 3-1 Friday night at Scheels Arena for their fourth consecutive victory.
Matthew Knies scored two goals, and Joe Berg scored his first goal of the season in the Storm’s win.
Daniel Allin stopped 24 of Fargo’s 25 shots to record the win in net.
Fargo scored the game’s opening goal just over halfway through the first period.
Tri-City erased Fargo’s lead in the opening five minutes of the second period, and took control of the game behind two goals from Knies, who netted his first goal of the night at 1:34 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. His goal was assisted by Kyle Aucoin. Tri-City added another goal minutes later to take a 2-1 lead. The Storm’s second goal of the night was scored by Knies and was assisted by Colby Ambrosio and Nick Portz. Knies’ goal was scored at the 4:52 mark of the period and was his fourth of the year. Shots on goal were 9-9 in the second period, and Tri-City carried a one goal lead into the third period.
The only goal of the closing period was scored in the final minute of the game, an empty netter from Tri-City’s Berg, which his first of the season, and was unassisted. Today’s (Saturday) game is the second meeting in a seven-game season series between the two teams.
In the win, Tri-City improved to 5-5-1-1 on the season, and remained the third place team in the Western Conference standings. The Storm return home for back-to-back games at the Viaero Center next weekend against the Des Moines Buccaneers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.