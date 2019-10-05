KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dropped a shootout decision to the Omaha Lancers 4-3 Friday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
Colby Ambrosio scored his second power play goal of the season just a little more than five minutes into the game to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Ambrosio’s goal was assisted by Joe Molenaar and Mitchell Miller. The Lancers outshot the Storm 8-6 in the opening period, but Tri-City carried a one-goal advantage into the second period.
Omaha netted three goals to take control of the game entering the third period.
Rhett Pitlick scored his first goal of the season less than two minutes into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Felix Carenfelt responded with a power-play goal to give Tri-City its second lead of the game about seven minutes into the period. Carenfelt’s goal was the first of his USHL career and was assisted by Chikara Hanzawa and Benji Eckerle.
Ian Murphy scored the only goal of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Tri-City outshot Omaha 9-4 in the third period and forced overtime.
In the overtime period, the Lancers outshot the Storm 7-2 but neither team broke the tie. Friday’s home opener was decided in a shootout, with Omaha outscoring the Storm 2-0. Matthew Sutton and Pitlick netted shootout goals.
Tri-City dropped to 0-1-1-1 through the first three games of the season.
Tri-City returns to action on Thursday against the Sioux Falls Stampede in a rematch of the 2019 Western Conference Final. Puck drop at the Viaero Center is set for 7:05 p.m.
