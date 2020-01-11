KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm dropped an overtime decision Friday night to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 3-2, at the Viaero Center.
Colby Ambrosio and Chase McLane scored Tri-City’s goals in the game. Ryan Ouellette made 22 saves on 25 shots in his USHL debut in net for the Storm.
Tri-City and Waterloo face off again tonight (Saturday) at the Viaero Center. "Throwback Weekend" pricing features $10 tickets and beverage specials. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.
Waterloo netted the opening goal of the game at the 7:52 mark of the first period. Ambrosio scored his team-leading 16th goal of the year at 11:44 of the period to tie the game for the Storm. Carter Mazur and Matthew Knies recorded assists on the goal.
Waterloo took a 2-1 lead with under five minutes to play in the second period.
Tri-City’s McLane provided an answer as he scored his first goal of the season with three seconds left in the period. The power play goal, scored at 19:57 of the second period was assisted by Knies and Ambrosio.
Tri-City outshot Waterloo 10-7 in the second, and the game entered the final period in a 2-2 tie. No scoring in the period sent the game to overtime tied at 2-2. Each team recorded two shots on goal in the overtime period, but it was Waterloo’s Patrick Guzzo who scored his ninth goal of the year and second goal of the night to end the game.
Tri-City outshot Waterloo 38-25. With two games remaining in the five-game season series between the two opponents, Waterloo holds a 3-0 lead.
The Storm’s five-game winning streak was snapped in the loss, but Tri-City now has recorded points in the standings in its last six games. The Storm ended the night with 35 points in the Western Conference standings, only one point behind second place Fargo.
Storm make goalie deals
KEARNEY – The Tri-City Storm acquired goaltenders Todd Scott and Ryan Ouellette on Friday.
Tri-City has received the USHL rights for Scott from the Sioux City Musketeers in exchange for a conditional 2020 Phase II draft pick and a conditional 2021 Phase II draft pick, according to a Storm press release. They then acquired him from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League.
Ouellette was added to the roster after spending the first half of the season with the Yorkton Terriers in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
Goaltender Joe Sharib was traded to the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for future considerations and a conditional 2021 Phase II draft pick. Goaltender Daniel Allin has been moved to the Drumheller Dragons of the American Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
In addition, forward Cody Sherman has been traded to the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
Scott, 19, of Albertville, Minn., was selected 33rd overall in the third round of the 2016 USHL Phase I draft by the Musketeers. Scott appeared in eight games with Sioux City during the 2016-17 season and then spent the past three seasons with the Oil Kings where he appeared in 48 regular-season games and had a goals-against average of 3.27. In the first half of this season, Scott appeared in 18 games, compiled a 9-4-4-1 record.
Ouellette, 19, of Colorado Springs, Colo., appeared in 20 regular-season games this season with the Terriers. In his time with Yorkton, Ouellette posted the best goals-against average and save percentage of any goaltender in the SJHL.
Ouellette appeared in both all-star games at the Storm’s 2019 Main Camp in Las Vegas.
"Todd is a goaltender that has a few years of junior experience and we expect him to be more than capable of coming in and being an effective goaltender in our league," said President of Hockey Operations and coach Anthony Noreen. "Ryan is a guy who has had a lot of success this year playing junior hockey, and we felt as a staff he would be able to come in and provide us with an upgrade at that position."
