OMAHA —Lexington’s Brady Fago had a quick answer when asked if all the time practicing, the time spent in the weight room, the summer camps, all the training was worth it.
“Heck yeah,” he said after winning the Class B 145-pound gold medal at the state wrestling meet.
“It means the world,” Fago said. “I’ve been training all supper, all four years.
“Even before that, I was four when my dad got me started and I’ve been putting in the effort ever since.”
Fago beat Seward’s Sean Martin 9-4 in the Nebraska High School Wrestling Championships final Saturday afternoon at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Fago (39-4) scored takedowns in all three periods to dominate Martin (42-3).
It was the first meeting of the two wresters even though both schools are in the Central Conference. On the day of the conference tournament, Fago was sick.
But his coaches, and former teammate Andy Rojas, had him well prepared. Rojas had wrestled Martin.
“I knew he was physical and had some good moves on his feet,” Fago said. “They told me, ‘right out of the gate, go get him. Don’t take any breaks.’ That’s exactly what I did.”
He went on to lead 9-2 before Martin scored a late takedown. By then, the ultimate conclusion was beginning to soak in for Fago.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m on top of the world right now.’ I’m thinking I’m in a dream. It was just crazy looking up in the crowd and swing everyone celebrating. It was the best feeling ever.
Lexington finished 13th in the Class B team race, the highest finish of any Hub Territory team.
Besides Fago, the Minutemen were represented on the medals stand by Ivan Lazo, who was fourth at 113 pounds. buck.mahoney@kearneyhub.com
