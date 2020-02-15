GRAND ISLAND – Yutan planned on running its offense through 6-foot-6 senior forward Colby Tichota against a smaller Elm Creek team Saturday morning.
Although Tichota received paint touches, it was Yutan’s shooters who excelled against Elm Creek’s defense, as they made nine shots from beyond the arc.
Junior Brady Timm carried Yutan’s offense with a near triple-double in the Chieftains’ 67-47 victory over the Buffaloes in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
“The biggest thing that hurt us was Timm,” Elm Creek coach Tanner Cavenee said. “He’s really, really, really good. I told the kids in the scouting report that he might be the best on-ball defender we see all year. He got going a little bit offensively too.”
Timm finished with 17 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Trey Knudsen recorded a game-high 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Will Hays also excelled from beyond the arc, making four 3s to tally 14 points.
“He’s our general,” said Yutan coach Justin Peterson on Timm. “He just gets things done, and it is fun to watch him because at any moment he can have 30 points or he can have 10 and then distribute and do everything.”
The Buffaloes (13-8) were within two baskets of the Chieftains (18-3) most of the first half until their offense went cold over the final four minutes left of the second quarter.
Gage Clabaugh drained a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the second period to pull the Buffaloes within five points of the Chieftains.
About one minute later, Timm responded with a basket from beyond the arc to ignite a Yutan scoring run. The Chieftains finished the half on a 10-0 run to hold a 15-point advantage.
The Buffaloes’ defense struggled during the Chieftains’ scoring spurt. They were out of position and left the Chieftains’ best shooters open on the perimeter. The defensive woes allowed the Chieftains to finish the first half shooting 58.3 percent.
In the first half, the Buffaloes shot 40 percent but committed five more turnovers than the Chieftains.
The deficit was too much for the Buffaloes to overcome. Despite a starting lineup that features five guards, the Buffaloes were inefficient from beyond the arc, going 4 of 19. They also grabbed seven less rebounds than the Chieftains.
Clabaugh paced the Buffaloes with 19 points.
“They hit shots, and we don’t have that kid around the rim that can always get rebounds,” Cavenee said. “We have to have five guys on the boards. That’s been something we struggle with all year, and hopefully we can take the next step here at the end of the year. We have to do a better job of being more physical.”
Yutan 67, Elm Creek 47
Scores by Quarter
Yutan (18-3) 16 17 22 12 – 67
Elm Creek (13-8) 10 8 20 9 – 47
Individual Scoring
YUTAN – Trey Knudsen 20, Will Hays 14, Brady Timm 17, Sam Petersen 4, Colby Tichota 7, Joel Pleskac 2, Isaiah Daniell 3.
ELM CREEK – Gage Clabaugh 19, Troy Brumels 5, Trey Miner 11, Karsten McCarter 9, Beau Knapp 3.