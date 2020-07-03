Post 52 gets win in very short game
LINCOLN — Kearney Post 52 Juniors split a pair of games Friday at Hastings, beating Lincoln North Star 12-1 after losing to Bennington 13-1.
Post 52 scored 10 runs in the second inning to wipe out North Star, which suited up nine players and forfeited when the catcher had to leave the game because of heat exhaustion.
Max Myers had two hits and drove in three runs for Kearney, while Koren Conrad and Hudson Bertrand drove in two runs each. Creed Martin was the winning pitcher.
Bennington got off to a fast start, scoring eight in the first and five in the second.
Kearney scored one in the third as Dawson Stutz doubled to drive in Ty Redinger. Conrad had two singles.