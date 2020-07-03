KEARNEY — Kearney Runza Seniors scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to a 19-1, five-inning victory Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Jaxon Worley hit a two-run homer for Kearney (10-2) and Mason Casper had two doubles and two RBIs. Tanner Johnson and Layne Shiers also had doubles in the game, while Brayden Andersen was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
Ethan Mroczek started on the mound for Kearney, going three innings and allowing two hits. Johnson finished, striking out three and not allowing a hit in the last two innings.
Today’s Runza games at Norfolk have been canceled.
Post 52 Juniors split doubleheader at Millard West
MILLARD — Back-to-back two-run doubles by Dylan Welsh and Max Myers sparked a 5-run seventh inning as Kearney Post 52 Juniors rallied to edge Millard West 6-4 and earn a split in a doubleheader Thursday at Millard.
The two doubles were Kearney’s only hits.
Dawson Stutz was the winning pitcher in relief of Luke Wegner.
In the first game, Millard West won 8-3. Kearney (5-8-1) had seven hits in the game, led by Stutz with a double and a single. Cash Roseberry also had a double.