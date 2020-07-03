Brandt Groskruetz

Kearney Runza’s Brandt Groskruetz throws the ball to first base after tagging out Lexington’s Landon Johnson (3) at second base Thursday night at Memoiral Stadium in Kearney. Kearney Runza beat Lexington 19-1 in five innings.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Kearney Runza Seniors scored 13 runs in the first inning on their way to a 19-1, five-inning victory Thursday night at Memorial Field.

Jaxon Worley hit a two-run homer for Kearney (10-2) and Mason Casper had two doubles and two RBIs. Tanner Johnson and Layne Shiers also had doubles in the game, while Brayden Andersen was 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Ethan Mroczek started on the mound for Kearney, going three innings and allowing two hits. Johnson finished, striking out three and not allowing a hit in the last two innings.

Today’s Runza games at Norfolk have been canceled.

Post 52 Juniors split doubleheader at Millard West

MILLARD — Back-to-back two-run doubles by Dylan Welsh and Max Myers sparked a 5-run seventh inning as Kearney Post 52 Juniors rallied to edge Millard West 6-4 and earn a split in a doubleheader Thursday at Millard.

The two doubles were Kearney’s only hits.

Dawson Stutz was the winning pitcher in relief of Luke Wegner.

In the first game, Millard West won 8-3. Kearney (5-8-1) had seven hits in the game, led by Stutz with a double and a single. Cash Roseberry also had a double.