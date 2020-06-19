KEARNEY — Kearney Runza Seniors swept a doubleheader with Grand Island Home Federal Thursday night at Memorial Field.
In the first live team sporting event since early March, Kearney battered Home Federal 18-2 in the opener then won a pitching duel 3-0 in the nightcap.
Six pitchers combined to dominate Grand Island with Mason Casper, Brayden Anderson and Chandler Welker allowing one hit in the opener, striking out seven. Seth Stroh, Jaxon Worley and Will Richter gave up three hits in the second game with Stroh striking out 11 in four innings.
All three Kearney runs in the second game were scored on bases-loaded walks.
Kearney had 15 hits in the opener, including a triple by Richter and two doubles by Mason Casper.
n Kearney Post 52 Juniors lost 5-0 to Lincoln Southwest at a tournament in Lincoln. Kearney Post 52 had seven hits, including doubles by Peyton Larson, Max Myers and Ty Redinger.
A second game with Papillion-La Vista was rained out, tied 1-1 in the third inning.
n An 8-run fourth inning lifted Kearney Five Points Juniors to a 17-6 win over St. Paul at St. Paul. Logan Greeno went 3 for 4 at the plate, driving in two.