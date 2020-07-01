NORTH PLATTE — Seth Stroh, Cal Higgins and Chandler Welker combined to pitch a two-hit shutout Tuesday night as the Kearney Runza Seniors salvaged a split in a doubleheader in North Platte.
Stroh struck out eight in five innings as Kearney won 5-0 after dropping the first game 12-4. Stroh also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a home run and two doubles. Connor Clevenger was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
In the first game, North Platte exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning to hand Kearney its second loss of the season.
Kearney had seven hits, two by Clevenger.
DCB downs Jersey’s
KEARNEY — Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus plated five runs in the fifth inning to come away with a 6-2 win over Kearney Jersey’s Seniors Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
Jersey’s came away with seven hits, two by Kaden Bonner. Dylan Burkey was the losing pitcher despite striking out seven and not allowing a hit in four innings.
In the Five Points Bank Juniors game, Evan Polen’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Gavin Goodner as Five Points pulled out a 4-3 victory.
Kearney had nine hits in the game, including two each by Owen Fritson, Logan Arnold and Logan Greeno who had two hits each.
Chasyn Hasbrouck was the winning pitcher, throwing one inning in relief of Ryan Knipping.