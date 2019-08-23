KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic pitcher Baylie Luedke overpowered Ord’s lineup on Friday night.
She tossed a no-hitter, allowing Ord to put just two balls in play, and struck out 11 batters, as the Stars run-ruled Ord 11-0 in four innings at Patriot Park.
This was the season opener for the Stars (1-0).
Luedke attacked the strike zone, firing 41 of the 51 pitches she threw for strikes.
A first inning fly out and a pop out in the fourth inning were the only times Ord put the ball in play.
As Luedke eased through Ord’s lineup, the Stars squared up the two Ord pitchers they faced.
After Krista Lee drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the first inning, Liv Nore smacked the first pitch she saw over the left field fence for a two-run home run.
This is Nore’s first season playing softball for the Stars, as she played on the volleyball team as a freshman last year.
Nore’s home run was the start of an offensive outburst for the Stars, who scored at least one run in each of the four innings.
A six-run fourth clinched the victory for the Stars.
Seven of the nine Kearney Catholic hitters recorded at least one hit. Bralen Biddlecome paced the Stars with two hits and three RBIs. Liv Nore and Jacee Nore each knocked in a pair of runs.
The Stars return to Patriot Park on Monday. They play Centennial at 3:30 p.m. and St. Cecilia at 7:30 p.m.