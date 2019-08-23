KEARNEY — The names on the Kearney High girls cross country roster look very familiar.
They should, because the team’s top six runners from last year are back from last year’s team that finished seventh at the state meet.
Coach Pat McFadden believes the Bearcats have the potential to be a "very good team" with the experience and a "good summer of conditioning."
Topping the roster is junior Hannah Godwin, who ran fourth in last year’s state cross country meet and was second in the 1,600 at the state meet.
Senior Grace Bonsall claimed one of the medals in the 3,200 at the state track meet in May.
Senior Kayla Poggioli, junior Emma Bond and sophomores Emma Bonsalland Kay Lynn Trenkle round out the list of veterans who ran in last year’s state meet.
Other letterwinners back from last year’s team are Lauren Kohtz and Maddie Steele.
Nearly 35 runners are competing for the seven varsity spots.
