KEARNEY — Tuesday should have been the morning after the men’s NCAA final for Ansley native JoAn Scott.
She expected she would be packing up to leave Atlanta with another exciting basketball tournament in the books — one that had the potential for a myriad of exciting games and unpredictable finishes.
But three weeks earlier, in a matter of 40 hours, poof, the tournament was gone, scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott, in her seventh year as the NCAA’s Managing Director of Men’s Basketball Championships, was in New York for the selection weekend when the decision was made to scrap the tournament.
“I definitely feel sad, and it’s all still a little surreal to me,” she said earlier this week. “But given the state of the world right now, it’s impossible to feel mad. The right decision was made.”
Scott flew home to Indianapolis the following day, March 13, and entered two weeks of self-isolation and working from home. It couldn’t have been further from what she had planned.
“Normally, I would have traveled to the First Four in Dayton. Then I was going to drive to St. Louis for the first round, fly to Greensboro for the Friday first-round games, then on to Albany for the second-round games,” she said. “Then back to Cleveland for the Sunday second-round games.”
Scott, who watches basketball every night of the regular season, had an equally busy schedule planned for the second week, attending Sweet 16 games in Indianapolis on March 26, New York on March 27, then Elite Eight games March 28 in Los Angeles and March 29 in Houston. The Final Four was set for last Saturday in Atlanta with the championship Monday.
The loss of the tournament has left a void in the fabric of sports.
March Madness has held a special place in Scott’s life since she played volleyball at Kearney State College and worked in the office of men’s basketball coaches Jerry Hueser and Tom Kropp.
“I have always been a college basketball fan and followed it every year. I vividly remember the Villanova-Georgetown game in 1985, and once I worked at USA Basketball and got to work alongside Hall of Fame coaches, I really became a fan of watching several of the coaches I knew progress throughout the tournament,” she said. “There has been a big hole in my heart these last three weeks because I believe it is the most authentic, win-or-go-home competition on the planet. Nothing can replace the highs and lows for all the teams and coaches in this tournament. ... if it weren’t for the historical CBS and CBS Sports Network replays the weekend of second-round games, I’m not sure I would have made it.”
While in self-isolation, Scott has been laying the groundwork for the 2021 tournament, and digging out of contract cancellations
“Each year, we begin to focus on the next preliminary rounds and Final Four within 30 days of the Final Four. We are well into the planning for Indianapolis 2021, as we had our initial meeting with them in September 2019. We’ll begin to host monthly planning meetings in June,” she said.
This year’s events will hang over those meetings but Scott said it’s too soon to start making changes, but it is a good time to reflect on what has happened.
“For my lunch hour, I’m walking every day, which I haven’t done in 20 years,” she said. On those walks, “I call two people in the business of athletics from the college and professional world and ask them what they suggest I should be doing in my position in this moment of time. The advice and insight I’ve gotten is remarkable and it’s causing me to re-evaluate everything we do. I’m just trying to take this time to re-evaluate everything in order to make us better moving forward.”
However, there’s no way to replace what the coaches, players and fans were denied this year.
“My heart also goes out to my good friends in Atlanta who are the ‘on the ground’ folks locally who help us execute the Final Four. They have put their heart and souls into planning for the past 12 months, and won’t get to experience it in their hometown. ... My heart hurts the most for the players, coaches and staff who don’t get to shine,” she said.
@HubSports_Buck