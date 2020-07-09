HASTINGS – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney assistant wrestling coach Josh Erickson has been named Hastings College’s head men’s wrestling coach.
Erickson spent the last year coaching at Alma High School. He will be the fourth head coach in the Broncos wrestling programs’ 13 year history.
“When I got the call to offer me the job, I felt like it was a dream come true,” Erickson said in a press release from the college. “I felt like all the effort and energy I’ve put into building athletic teams and other organizations has prepared me for this one opportunity.”
From 2007-2013, Erickson was an assistant wrestling coach at UNK, helping the Lopers win national championships in 2008, 2012 and 2013.