KEARNEY — In the blink of an eye, Alex Harris had achieved a lifelong goal.
The 2016 Kearney High graduate scored a touchdown Aug. 29 in Central Florida’s 62-0 win over Florida A&M.
“It was awesome. It was a dream come true,” Harris said in a telephone interview. “It was awesome to experience that with all the guys out there.”
Harris, a backup receiver for the Knights, entered the game early in the second half with the Knights running the up-tempo offense that Scott Frost had brought to the school a few years earlier and second-year coach Josh Heupel kept.
On first-and-10 from the 26, Harris realized he was uncovered. So did quarterback Dillon Gabriel. They made an instant connection with Harris making the grab wide open in the end zone.
“It was a busted coverage and I ended up wide open,” he said. “It was a straight ‘go’ ball.”
The touchdown pass was his first reception in two years.
As a redshirt freshman under Frost, Harris played in three games, catching six passes for 86 yards. He also saw some action on special teams, making a tackle during Central Florida’s win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
That tackle, and the Knights’ victory that day, ranks right up there with his touchdown catch, he said.
Even though he didn’t catch any passes last season, he appeared in 10 games, primarily as a special teams player. He was a backup holder, taking over those duties this year.
“That’s something I’ve been doing ever since high school,” Harris said. “I’m very comfortable doing that … and they were confident in my abilities, too, so I ended up winning the job.”
An integrated business major, Harris chose Central Florida partly because of Frost, but when Frost left for the Nebraska job, Harris chose to stay at Central Florida even though one of his best friends on the team chose to transfer back to Nebraska.
“I thought about it and obviously one of my good friends is Noah Vedral. But I was in love with the university and had so many friends down here. …
“I love where I’m at and I couldn’t be happier,” Harris said.
He’s also in love with the Florida weather, except on days like Wednesday when the Knights couldn’t practice because of Hurricane Dorian.
“Other than the hurricane, it’s awesome, especially in the winter when it’s mid-70s. … I don’t miss the snow at all, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
@HubSports_Buck
