KEARNEY – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team hit .385 and junior right-side hitter MK Wolfe recorded her 1,000th career dig as the Lopers swept Fort Hays State 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 Tuesday night in Hays, Kan.
This was the Lopers’ (27-0, 17-0) 93rd all-time win against long-time rival Fort Hays State. UNK has a change in schedule this week, having no Friday match but has a tilt with Missouri Western on Saturday night.
While the Tigers (6-19, 3-14) have struggled this fall, they also had been playing well of late, dropping a five setter to No. 14 Northwest Missouri on Saturday and taking a set from No. 9 Central Missouri on Friday. However, there was no repeat of those performances Tuesday, as some tough serving and solid defense by the Lopers shackled the Tigers to the tune of a .061 hitting efficiency and 15 unforced errors.
“They certainly had our attention going four and five sets over the weekend with two nationally-ranked opponents. This can be a tough place to play and we’ve had a few close ones down here in recent years including last fall,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “To get off to a good early start, play clean and not error was important.”
Trailing only a couple of times, UNK used a 16-3 run in the first set to break a 4-4 tie. The dominating stretch featured eight Loper kills, six unforced attack errors by the Tigers and solid serving from Wolfe, senior outside Julianne Jackson, sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann and junior setter Maddie Squiers.
The 32nd Loper to reach four figures in career digs, Wolfe reached the milestone early in the opening set. The dig led to a kill by freshman middle Michaela Bartels and a 6-4 UNK lead. Wolfe (1,009) and her sister Annie (1,214) are the second sister duo on UNK’s all-time digs list; Kim (1,034) and Kelli (1,084) Brummer reached 1,000 kills in their respective UNK careers.
Hitting over .400 until three late errors in the third set, the Loper offense was paced by freshman outside Kamryn Schuler who had a team-high 12 kills in 29 swings (.310 pct.). She was coming off a nine-kill effort in Saturday’s win over UCM.
“When you have a couple of freshmen (Schuler and Bartels) that can get a little confidence early ... that’s important,” Squiers said. “The more they play the better they get, the more experience they have.”
Jackson had 11 kills and nine digs, Wolfe provided 11 digs and five kills, Bartels hit .636 and registered seven kills and three blocks while Schuler and junior middle Anna Squiers had solo blocks.
The match with the Griffons (14-10, 8-8) is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Missouri..
