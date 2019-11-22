GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Colorado Mesa University and head football coach Russ Martin have mutually agreed to part ways the school announced Thursday.
In a statement released by the university, co-director of athletics Bryan Rooks said, “We would like to thank Russ for his time and energy over the past eight seasons to help further the tradition of Maverick football. We wish him the best in the future.”
Martin was 56-33 during his eight years and led the Mavericks to an NCAA playoff appearance in 2016, and won three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.
Martin was named the 18th head coach in program history on Jan. 15, 2012, after spending the previous eight seasons at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
