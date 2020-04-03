AMHERST — University of Nebraska at Omaha senior Breyden Eckhout had high hopes for this baseball season.
The Mavericks made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance last season and returned 18 players from that team.
Eckhout, an Amherst native, was a key piece of last year’s team and aspired to end his collegiate career in a memorable way.
But on March 13, the Summit League canceled all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It left the seniors in limbo, as they weren’t sure if they’d receive another year of eligibility since the season ended early.
On Monday, the NCAA granted all spring student-athletes an extra year of eligibility. Eckhout, a kinesiology major, said he will return to UNO next year.
“If they are going to give me another year, I am going to take it,” Eckhout said. “I wasn’t going to graduate until next winter anyways, so what’s an extra semester of classes to get to finish my baseball career out right? To have the opportunity to go back and finish my career, I wouldn’t care what the cost would be.”
After playing two years at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Eckhout transferred to the Mavericks last season.
He was one of the Mavericks’ top players by making the All-Summit first-team list last season. He posted a .293 batting average with 55 hits, four home runs and 21 RBIs. He started all 56 games at third base.
Eckhout was off to a slow start this spring, hitting .280 with three RBIs and four walks in 13 games.
The Mavericks started this spring with a 10-4 record, which included a series win over Northwestern and an 8-1 victory over Creighton. They were poised to potentially break the program record for wins in a season, set in 2014 and tied last season with 31 victories.
“As a team and myself, I think we had started to heat up the last week,” Eckhout said. “We just came off a big win over Creighton and then three days later, everything was cut off. I was happy with how the season was going, which I think is what made it a little more frustrating.”
As of now, Eckhout will play in the Western Canadian Baseball League this summer. He doesn’t believe the league will play games this summer, however, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Regardless of what happens in the future, Eckhout will be left to wonder what could have been this season for the Mavericks.
“I think we were better than last year,” he said. “We still had the experience from last year’s team. I think we would’ve set some school records, honestly, when it comes to wins and some of our pitchers, too.”
