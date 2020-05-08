KEARNEY — Contrary to reports earlier this week, not all of the Nebraska Cornhusker baseball seniors will return next year to take advantage of the extra season offered by the NCAA.
Kearney High School graduate Ty Roseberry indicated on social media that he is moving on after his graduation.
“All I can say is thank you, to the game that gave me peace in a world of unknowns, to the game that gave me more in one lifetime then I could ask for in ten,” he posted. “It was a long and hectic ride but I wouldn’t have had it any other way. Thank you UNK and Nebraska for allowing me to live out a dream that I worked for my whole life. I will carry this journey with me forever. Thank you to everyone that was behind me and helped me become the player I am. Lastly, thank you for watching over me brother, will forever live through you.”
Before this season was cut off, Roseberry had played in 12 games batting .211 with eight hits, including a home run. Last year, he appeared in 14 games, going 5 for 20 with a home run.
At UNK, Roseberry led the MIAA in home runs in 2018 with 15 home runs. He batted .340 with 11 doubles and 44 RBIs that season after starting as a freshman in 2017.