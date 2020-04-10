KEARNEY — Ty Roseberry believed his collegiate baseball career would conclude this spring.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ senior first baseman was hopeful his offseason work would pay off and allow him to end his career on a positive note.
But then on March 12 the coronavirus pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel all spring sports.
The news disappointed Roseberry, who played in 12 games this spring, starting 10 games at first base, for the Huskers (7-8) under first-year coach Will Bolt.
“It’s tough,” said Roseberry, a Kearney native. “You put a lot of work in the fall with the new coaching staff. The season was just getting started and that’s the fun part and why you put all the work in. It got taken away early. It sucks, but at the end of the day it’s something you can’t control.”
The NCAA awarded all spring student-athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the shortened season this year. The ruling would allow Roseberry to play another season of college baseball, but he’s unsuree if he will use the extra year of eligibility.
Roseberry, an agriculture economics major, has an internship with Nutrien Ag Solutions this summer and will graduate with his bachelor’s degree in December.
He plans on doing weight training and hitting at a private batting cage in Kearney to stay in baseball shape since he won’t be playing this summer.
Roseberry has time to decide on his plans for next year and doesn’t anticipate rushing his decision.
“I haven’t really made a full decision yet,” Roseberry said. “I’m not sure. I want to keep playing baseball obviously, and if everything works out, I will. It’s just things change all the time with how the world is going and with different rules and stuff like that. I will wait and see to make a final decision.”
Roseberry started his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He hit .311 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 51 RBIs in 72 games in two seasons.
He transferred to the Huskers after the Lopers eliminated their baseball program due to athletic department budget cuts in 2018.
In 14 games as a junior with the Huskers, Roseberry posted a .250 batting average with one home run and one RBI in 20 at-bats last season.
Roseberry began this spring as the Huskers’ starting first baseman. Offensively, he started strong but cooled off in the team’s final six games, registering just one hit. He finished the shortened season with a .211 batting average, one home run and three RBIs in 38 at-bats.
If this spring marks the end of his baseball career, Roseberry is appreciative of the opportunities and successes he has experienced during his four years.
“It was definitely fun,” Roseberry said. “It wasn’t normal, I guess, with the journey I went on. But I guess I am glad I got to play for both colleges I did. Both were really good experiences as far as school, baseball and just college life in general.
“It will be something I look back on in 20 years and think how things could’ve gone a lot differently for me, but it is what it is.”
