WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team recorded five bonus-point wins to blank Central Missouri, 44-0, Thursday night in Warrensburg, Mo.
This was the Lopers’ (6-4) first MIAA dual of the season. Earlier this week, UNK was picked to win the MIAA dual title this season.
Blanking the Mules for a second straight winter and accumulating 94 points in the two wins, UNK got a first-period fall from junior Wesley Dawkins at 133 pounds, a 17-2 tech fall from junior and top-ranked Matt Malcom at 165, a 16-0 tech fall from grad transfer Anthony Mancini at 184, a 12-1 major decision by junior Jonathan Killingsworth at 165 and a 45-second pin by junior Talon Seitz at 174. Top-ranked Josh Portillo at 125 pounds won by forfeit.
Senior Jarrod Hinrichs (285) slipped past Chase Miller, 3-1, and redshirt freshman Teontae Wilson (149) edged Emmett Kuntz, 8-7.
UNK hosts the Midwest Duals on Jan. 24-25. A team of Loper reserves will wrestle Jan. 24 against junior colleges while the varsity faces Western State and New Mexico Highlands on Jan. 25.