KEARNEY — AJ Jackson has battled injuries since his freshman year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2016-17.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior forward has missed 17 games in his collegiate career with chronic knee pain, turf toe in both feet, multiple concussions and a sprained wrist.
He is battling a torn tendon in his right pinky finger this season and he hasn’t missed any games due to this injury. However, he did miss three games early in the season with turf toe on his right foot.
Despite the injury on his shooting hand, Jackson has been a reliable and consistent scorer for the Lopers this season. He ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. He also leads the MIAA and ranks 14th in Division II in field-goal percentage at 62.3 percent.
"At first it affected me," said Jackson about his pinky injury. "I couldn’t really catch the ball or dribble with it. It’s just tough to grip the ball. It doesn’t really hurt too bad anymore. I’ve just tolerated the pain and deal with it and suck it up."
Jackson hasn’t let the injuries stunt his development during his four-year career. He’s been a three-year starter and improved his game numbers each season.
Jackson’s success and willingness to play through injuries doesn’t surprise UNK coach Kevin Lofton. He said Jackson’s commitment to the game, even when he hasn’t been fully healthy, dates back to before his freshman year.
"AJ is a tough kid," Lofton said. "When he came on his recruiting visit, he wanted to play with our guys so bad that he played with stitches in his finger. He had about four or five stitches in his finger, and they were fairly fresh. He played probably even with his doctor not wanting him to play. His toughness has never been a question mark."
As a freshman, Jackson came off the bench. The Bellevue native averaged 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 10.8 minutes per contest in 27 appearances.
He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore. A growth in confidence and an increase in playing time allowed Jackson to register 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 24 minutes per game in 23 contests.
Jackson continued to progress last season when he turned into a larger focal point in the team’s offense. He showed improvement on both ends of the court, ranking third in scoring and second in rebounds for the Lopers last year. He finished the season averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game in 24 contests.
Jackson’s experience in his first three years has allowed him to thrive his senior season.
"I think the biggest thing for him is that his offensive skill set has caught up to his effort," Lofton said. "He’s one that has always gone out and given a great effort every night. Defensively, he does a tremendous job. Rebounding, he does a great job. Hustle-wise, he’s always been good. Now, his offensive side has caught up, and you’re seeing a really good player because of it."
Last season, the Lopers posted a 10-18 record to finish second to last in the MIAA standings. It marked the first time since 2012-13 that the Loper men failed to make the conference tournament.
But this season, the Lopers have experienced a tremendous turnaround.
With five games left in the regular season, the Lopers boast a 14-9 record and sit sixth in the conference standings, despite being picked last in the 14-team league preseason poll.
The addition of junior guard Jake Walker, and the emergence of Jackson and senior forward Morgan Soucie, who leads the team with 16.2 points per game, and stronger team chemistry have been major factors in the Lopers’ increased win total. They likely will qualify for the MIAA Tournament in early March.
The Lopers are at Central Missouri (9-14, 4-10) at 3 p.m. today (Saturday).
"We think about last year a lot because we know we lost a lot of respect from people who come to the games and fans like that," Jackson said. "We just have tried to make this a good season to gain a lot of that back and get better from last year."
@DanZielinski3