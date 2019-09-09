KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney goalkeeper Allie Prososki didn’t have to come back and play for the Lopers this season. She played four years of college athletics — one season of basketball and the last three for the soccer team — and could have simply focused on her academics and earning her bachelor’s degree this year.
But the Kearney native opted to return to the soccer team for one last season to help the Lopers in their quest to reach the MIAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Prososki is an education major and will student teach in the spring before graduating in May.
"I came back because of my teammates and coaches and because I love the sport," Prososki said. "It’s fun being in this atmosphere where they support you and you’re going out there every day giving it all you have while having fun doing it."
The Lopers will rely on Prososki to be a consistent and dependable option in net this season. With 15 freshmen on this year’s 26-player roster, Prososki provides the Lopers with experience and leadership. Prososki and senior defender Molly Willis of Kearney are the Lopers’ two captains this season.
Prososki has thrived for the Lopers throughout her three seasons on the field. Last year, she played in 14 of the 18 matches and recorded a 1.48 goals against average and a 5-7 record for the Lopers, who went 5-11-1.
In the Lopers’ first two games this season, Prososki has tallied two shutouts, making 11 saves while playing all 220 minutes.
Coach Chloe Roberts appreciates Prososki’s work ethic and said she’s a player the freshmen look to for advice and support.
"I think for her, it’s you always know what you’re going to get," Roberts said. "She’s always going to go out and work her butt off until she can’t go anymore. It’s continuing with that and even pushing herself to be even better.
"It was work ethic for me and a positive attitude last season. I felt comfortable with her back there. She did great last year, and I hope she can continue her work ethic this year."
Prososki started her UNK career on the women’s basketball team in 2015. After playing sparingly in four contests her freshman year, Prososki joined the soccer program in spring 2016.
The transition to soccer was nearly seamless, as she had an extensive history playing the sport. She was a three-sport star at Kearney Catholic High School, including an all-state recipient in basketball and soccer.
In her first collegiate soccer season, Prososki was the Lopers’ starting goalkeeper. She posted a 6-6-3 record with a 0.98 goals against average to earn honorable mention All-MIAA.
She was a reserve keeper her second year in 2017 but performed well in her five appearances. Last season, she capitalized on an increase in playing time and quickly seized the starting position to play in most of the Lopers’ matches.
After an offseason dedicated to working on her agility to increase her foot speed, Prososki hopes to duplicate last season’s success and be a reliable goalkeeper for the Lopers this season.
"I hope to become the best athlete I can," Prososki said. "I know it’s my last year, so I’m trying to leave it all on the field and make sure I’m supporting my teammates and helping this team make the (conference) tournament."
