KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s men’s basketball team played 21 games last year decided by 10 points or less.
The Lopers posted a 10-11 record in those 21 contests, part of the reason they finished with a 10-18 record and 13th in the MIAA standings. It was an underwhelming season and their first below-.500 record since they joined the MIAA in 2012-13.
Outside expectations are low for the Lopers this season, as they finished last in the 14-team preseason coaches’ poll. The Lopers aren’t worried about that, however, and hope they can increase their win total from a year ago.
“It was frustrating,” coach Kevin Lofton said. “Definitely as a program, we want to be better than what we did last year. It was a learning experience for everyone involved. To have so many games come down to the last possession or two and to come up on the wrong side of that was tough.”
This season, the Lopers’ roster features a fresh identity. Four players transferred after last season, including Kearney High graduate Kanon Koster who scored a team-high 16.5 points per game as a freshman. It forced Lofton to scower the transfer portal. He signed two transfers to add to the two-player incoming freshman class.
With less height and more athleticism and shooting ability, the Lopers want to play stingy defense to force turnovers and errant shots to allow them to push the ball in transition offensively. If they can’t find a quality shot in transition, the Lopers will use a motion offense to neutralize a defense’s potential size advantage.
“We want to bounce back and do better,” Lofton said. “As a staff and the players in our program, we all know that we want the program in a better place at the end of the year this year than it was last year.”
The Lopers return nine players from last season, including three starters. Transfer junior guards RJ Pair and Jake Walker, freshman guard Matt Brien and freshman forward Winston Cook will supplement the large returning group.
Brien, a New Zealand native, has displayed encouraging signs as a freshman throughout preseason practice. He’d likely be a starter for the Lopers to begin the year, but his status for the season is in doubt. Since Brien retook his final year of high school in New Zealand and then attended a preparatory school last year, his eligibility for this season is in question by the NCAA and his case is being reviewed.
Senior forwards AJ Jackson, Kyle Juhl and Morgan Soucie, who are all returners, will start for the Lopers. They’ll be joined by Pair and either Walker or junior guard Sam Morris, Lofton said. The final spot will come down to whether Lofton wants an additional scorer in the lineup in Walker or a two-way player who can grab rebounds in Morris.
Juhl is the Lopers’ top returning scorer after averaging 9.1 points per game while Jackson averaged 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.
Junior forward Austin Luger and senior guard Chase Winchester are returners who have playing experience and will contribute off the bench to open the season.
“Everyone on the roster needs to be ready to play,” Lofton said.
Pair will bring a steady presence to the point guard spot. Last year, the position was a weakness when Sam Morris missed nine games with a torn knee ligament. Morris provides versatility on both ends of the court but his natural position is on the wing.
Pair spent his first two seasons at MIAA-member Pittsburg State and started as a freshman. He played at Garden City Community College last season.
“He’s athletic, has good quickness with the ball, good defensively, and he’s done a good job of making others around him better,” Lofton said. “If he continues to do that, he’s definitely going to help our team.”
Last season, the Lopers shot 32.7 percent from 3-point range and 69.5 percent from the free-throw line. Both numbers were significantly lower than in 2017-18. The Lopers haven’t shot the 3-pointer that poorly in more than 17 years while the free-throw shooting was at its lowest mark in nine years.
Throughout preseason practices, Lofton has stressed improvement in those two areas. With the offseason additions and returning players, Lofton believes this year’s team will shoot at a higher clip in both categories and admits they have to, if they want to improve on last season’s disappointing record.
“Ultimately, it comes down to confidence,” Lofton said. “Our kids are fundamentally sound as far as their shot motion, it’s just a matter of stepping up and making the play when the opportunity presents itself in a game.”
The Lopers begin the season with the Bison Conference Challenge in Shawnee, Okla. They will play Oklahoma Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Friday and East Central at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Their home opener is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 13 against Chadron State at the Health and Sports Center.
