KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney hasn’t had a wrestler win a national championship at the 184-pound weight class since Tanner Linsacum in 2006.
This season, the Lopers believe newcomer Anthony Mancini could accomplish that task and be just the program’s second-ever national champion at 184 pounds.
Mancini is a graduate transfer from Division I Franklin & Marshall in Pennsylvania. He had to sit out the first semester this season due to NCAA eligibility rules and didn’t make his debut until Jan. 4. But since he’s taken the mat for the Lopers, he’s dominated most opponents, giving the Lopers confidence they’ve found an answer at the 184-pound spot.
"Typically, those upper weights are high need because of the supply and demand," said UNK coach Dalton Jensen. "Most of those athletes that are 200-plus pounds are going to be playing football. To capture a guy like Anthony with his skill set and how competitive he is, it was fortunate for us."
Mancini won 40 matches during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons at Franklin & Marshall. He wrestled unattached in 2017-18 and then posted an 8-4 record last season before shutting it down due to injuries after his match on Jan. 4, 2019.
Since he missed most of his final semester last year at Franklin & Marshall, Mancini applied for a waiver to receive additional Division I eligibility. Mancini was hoping his waiver would be approved and he could remain at the Division I level. But once his waiver was denied, Mancini, who was in the transfer portal, had to find a Division II university to attend.
Jensen had reached out to Mancini early last summer, and after his waiver was denied, he called Jensen to see if he still had a spot available.
"UNK has a great reputation nationwide, even being on the East Coast, they’re a program we’ve heard of and only ever heard good things about," Mancini said.
Mancini wasn’t allowed to compete in matches for the Lopers in the first two months of the season. While he waited to become eligible, he worked on making weight and refining his wrestling technique. He said he suffered right shoulder and right knee injuries at Franklin & Marshall last season and dedicated time to rehabbing those injuries during the fall semester.
In his first eight matches, Mancini has a 7-1 record with four technical falls and two major decisions. His lone loss came against Central Oklahoma’s Heath Gray at the National Duals. Mancini, the fourth-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds in Division II, dropped a 3-2 decision to Gray, the top-ranked wrestler.
"He’s a guy that just wants to win," Jensen said. "A lot of time in a combat sport like this, that’s a huge advantage if you’re willing to go the distance to win. That’s Anthony — he’s a winner. On the technical side, he goes all out, wears guys out."
Mancini’s start has motivated him as he prepares for the final six weeks of the season. With about one month until the NCAA Super Region IV Championships on Feb. 28 at the Health and Sports Center and about six weeks until the NCAA Championships in Sioux Falls, S.D., Mancini believes he has to take another step in his development if he wants to win a national championship.
"I’m still finding my timing and rhythm a little bit, and I’m still a little more rusty than I want to be," Mancini said. "There’s definitely improvements to be made. I know I’ve been doing well in some matches, but I’m not satisfied with my performance so far. I know I have another level to get to and that’s what I’m focused on right now."
@DanZielinski3