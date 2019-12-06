By DAN ZIELINSKI
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney overcame an obstacle Thursday night that’s haunted them for six years.
In each of the last six seasons, the Lopers have failed to advance out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That streak ended Thursday
The top-seeded Lopers prevailed in a competitive first set and eased to victories in the second and third to sweep eighth-seeded Oklahoma Baptist, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16, in front of 2,276 fans at the Health and Sports Center to advance to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2012.
“We feel extremely fortunate to be moving on to the second round,” UNK coach Rick Squiers said. “I could not be happier for our players, who especially the last part of the season have had a bull’s-eye on their back and had it on their backs tonight.
“In the early going, (we) went blow for blow with a pretty good team and found a way to kind of wrestle control away from them. I just love how we compete. It’s fun to be a part of, and I’m happy for our girls.”
The victory advances the Lopers (34-0) to the regional semifinals against fourth-seeded Northern State (25-5) at 7:30 p.m. today at the Health and Sports Center.
The Wolves also won in straight sets Thursday, defeating fifth-seeded St. Cloud State in the first round of the Central Regional, which is the toughest region in Division II each season. This year, seven of the eight teams in the region are ranked in the Top 10 of the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association national poll.
The Lopers, who are ranked second in the country, will have a quick turnaround for their matchup against the Wolves, who are ranked eighth.
Squiers hopes winning their first-round match and ending the program’s NCAA Tournament losing streak will relax his players.
“I think it’s going to help,” he said. “We have more of an issue with the fact that Northern State is really good. Anybody you’re playing now is a Top 5, Top 10 team. Any of the residual stuff beyond that I think will be good for us.”
This marked the second straight year the Lopers have hosted the regional. Last season, the Lopers struggled with the pressure of playing on their home court and were upset in five sets by Harding University.
Although the Lopers showed some nerves early, they overcame those problems and played strong fundamental volleyball.
It also helped that the Lopers are familiar with the Bison (28-6) after beating them in five sets in their third match of the regular season.
The first set featured five lead changes and 12 ties. The Bison, who were making their first tournament appearance since moving up to the Division II level in 2017, held their own against the Lopers early and led 15-14. Two kills by freshman middle blocker Michaela Bartels and a kill by junior setter Maddie Squiers allowed the Lopers to gain a two-point advantage.
The three-point scoring run allowed the Lopers to gain a slight edge, which they didn’t relinquish.
“The start of the game, there was a lot of nerves,” Maddie Squiers said. “I know I was nervous, and I could tell we were all pretty nervous. Just being able to come out on top in the first set and breathe a little bit was nice.”
Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson said the Lopers used last season’s first-round loss as a learning experience in preparation for the Bison.
“I think this year we just knew we had to play a lot more relaxed,” Jackson said. “I think last year was a little more uptight. I think we started out that way, but we kind of worked our way through it. Coming in, we were very intentional about playing relaxed, playing calm because that’s what’s helped us all year is playing calm so we just stuck to that game plan.”
The Lopers stormed out to a 7-2 lead in the second set, which resulted in a Bison timeout. They stretched their lead to as many as 11 points before the Bison rallied for four straight points to cut the Lopers’ advantage to 24-17.
Maddie Squiers dumped the ball over the net for a kill to clinch the second, 25-17.
The third set went back and forth early with the Bison holding a slim 7-6 lead after a Malia Leatherland kill. The advantage lasted just seconds, as freshman outside hitter Kamryn Schuler and junior middle blocker Anna Squiers recorded back-to-back kills, which allowed the Lopers to seize control of the match.
The Lopers finished with a .218 hitting percentage compared to the Bison’s .092. Schuler paced the Lopers with a match-high 11 kills while Jackson finished with 10.
Bartels also was a reliable offensive option, recording seven kills and a .412 hitting percentage.
“I thought they were great,” said Rick Squiers on Schuler and Bartels. “Don’t tell them this, but I think sometimes it’s easier for them. They just come out here, and they haven’t been through this before so they just play volleyball. They’ve done well for us down the stretch.”
n UNK 3, Okla. Baptist 0
Scores by Set
OBU (28-6) 21 17 16 — 0
UNK (34-0) 25 25 25 — 0
Individual Statistics
KILLS — OBU: Taneyah Brown 11, Malia Leatherland 10, Hayley Daniel 8, Brenna Holley 2, Rylen Moore 1, Audrey Poupard 1, Rachel Richie 1. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 11, Maddie Squiers 4, Anna Squiers 6, Julianne Jackson 10, MK Wolfe 2, Michaela Bartels 7, Sami Mauch 4.
ASSISTS — OBU: Rylen Moore 20, Diana Carranza 6, Kaylee Buell 8. UNK: Maddie Squiers 33, Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 2, Lindsay Nottlemann 4.
ACES — OBU: None. UNK: Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 3, Lindsay Nottlemann 1.
DIGS — OBU: Taneyah Brown 3, Malia Leatherland 15, Hayley Daniel 14, Diana Carranza 13, Brenna Holley 1, Rylen Moore 6, Audrey Poupard 1, Kaylee Buell 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 13, Anna Squiers 4, Julianne Jackson 9, MK Wolfe 14, Michaela Bartels 1, Lindsay Nottlemann 16, Mo Schafer 11.
BLOCKS — OBU: Taneyah Brown 3, Malia Leatherland 1, Hayley Daniel 2, Brenna Holley 2, Audrey Poupard 5, Rachel Richie 2. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 1, Maddie Squiers 1, Anna Squiers 3, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 2, Michaela Bartels 3, Sami Mauch 2.
