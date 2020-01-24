MARYVILLE, Mo. — Sophomore post Brooke Carlson recorded her second career double-double and freshman reserve forward Madison Dreckman hit four 3-pointers to help University of Nebraska at Kearney dominate Northwest Missouri, 75-51, Thursday night in Maryville, Mo.
The Lopers (18-2, 7-2 MIAA) push their winning streak to six games and avenge last year’s home loss to the Bearcats (8-9, 3-5). This is the only meeting between the two this season with the all-time series now tied at seven wins apiece.
“I thought our team came out and was ready to go. The way we played tonight … we were disciplined, we were the toughest team on the floor, we had great energy and our execution was off the charts,” UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey said on the post-game radio show. “It’s one of those nights where you’re proud to be their coach. This group is special.”
This marks the 150th career victory for Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey. She won 68 games in three seasons at Hastings College and is now up to 82 wins in a five-year UNK tenure.
It was all Lopers from the opening tip as they led 9-2 and 24-9 after the first quarter. Dreckman hit three early 3s, as UNK made 10 of its first 17 shots, including 4 of 6 from behind the arc. Northwest Missouri, down two starters, struggled offensively, going 4 of 17 from the floor in the first quarter, including 0 of 6 on 3-pointers. “Offensively it was like a clinic. We shared the ball really well. They had to (isolate) us the whole game if they were going to beat us. We made adjustments from last year’s game. We saw that on film … that wasn’t Loper brand that you typically see on the floor,” Devin Eighmey said.
Being plus-16 in rebounds and shooting 54 percent from the field, UNK had two starters and two reserves reach double digits. Carlson had 22 points and 13 rebounds. The point total ties her career-high, while her rebound total is a new career high.
Point guard Haley Simental had 10 points and six assists, while Dreckman was in double digits for the fifth time this year with 14 points.
Reserve sophomore forward Elisa Backes had another productive effort with 12 points, four blocks and three boards.
UNK heads to Missouri Western State on Saturday afternoon. The Griffons (14-3, 6-2) blasted nationally-ranked Fort Hays State Thursday night, 75-58, to improve to 9-0 at home.