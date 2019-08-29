KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball is nearly a week away from kicking off the regular season with its Loper Preseason Invitational on Sept. 6.
On Wednesday night, the Lopers held their annual Blue/Gold Scrimmage at the Health and Sports Center. The Lopers split into two teams and played four sets to 25. With 11 newcomers, the scrimmage allowed for coach Rick Squiers to evaluate each player in a game-like setting.
“I kind of consider it to be a dress rehearsal,” Squiers said. “You go through the whole warm-up protocol. You put your uniform on. You have people doing it for the first time. We always get some folks to come out and watch so you got some fans in the gym. That way, especially if you’re a freshman, you come in and you’re playing in a real game, it’s not the first time you’ve done it.”
The biggest question marks throughout this preseason have come in the back row. The Lopers lost All-American libero Ellie McDonnell and defensive specialist Morgan Stute from last year’s team. Both players were reliable starters and made notable contributions throughout their careers.
McDonnell was one of UNK’s all-time best defensive players. The four-time All-MIAA selection broke numerous program records, setting the all-time mark in career digs (2,391), digs per set (4.84) and digs in a season (747)..
Sophomore Lindsay Nottlemann, who played in 26 of the 36 matches last season, likely will occupy one of the two defensive spots.
Freshman Sarah Brittain performed well in the scrimmage and is competing with redshirt junior Monique Schafer and freshmen Kamryn Schuller and Danae Drish for playing time in the back row.
“Probably the most pleasing so far about this year has been that when we lost the kind of ball control we lost last year with McDonnell and Stute, that we have seen some people kinda fill those holes,” Squiers said. “We don’t look like a young, inexperienced team. We still look kinda like a team that knows what they are doing, and that’s encourage.”
The scrimmage also allowed for redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch to play for the first time in a Loper uniform. She missed last year with a knee injury she suffered in a summer basketball all-star game leading up to her freshman season.
The Lopers opted to hold Mauch out of the scrimmage against Division I Wyoming when they upset the Cowgirls in four sets on Saturday. She traveled with the team but Squiers didn’t feel it was the right situation for Mauch to make her return to game action.
She showed glimpses of her offensive potential Wednesday. If fully healthy, Mauch could play a prominent role for the Lopers this season.
“You saw the arm for sure,” Squiers said. “You saw her ability to do all kinds of things with it. You can’t tell where she’s hitting the ball. She’s capable of going off speed, and she’s capable of hitting really hard.
“The jump is getting there, but certainly not 100 percent. She’d agree with that. But I think the only way she gets back to that point is to continue to play. Hopefully this is a step forward for her in doing that.”
Senior outside hitter Emma Benton grabbed Squiers’ attention Wednesday. Benton served as a reserve outside hitter and serve specialist last season. She likely will have a bigger role on this year’s team, especially after consistently hitting the ball with authority.
The Lopers have at least one starting outside hitter spot open after the graduation of Kendall Schroer.
“I thought in the early going, she was probably producing as much offense as anybody,” Squiers said. “I think she made a statement tonight. You look for her to be one of the outsides that are going to play and maybe one of the two based on the performance tonight.”
The Lopers will scrimmage Augustana University on Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D. Squiers hopes the two days of scrimmaging will give him a better sense of the rotation as the Lopers prepare for the start of the regular season.
“We kinda have a core lineup we like, but I think there’s still some competition in the outside hitter positions,” Squiers said. “We’d like to see how that shakes itself it out.”
