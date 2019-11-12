KEARNEY — Senior Corbin Hansen will represent University of Nebraska at Kearney cross country at the NCAA Division II Championships in Sacramento, Calif.
The meet will be held Nov. 23 at Arcade Creek Cross Country Course at Hagin Oaks.
Junior Destiny Reinke were hoping to receive one of eight at-large individual bids to the championships but fell just short. Hansen (11th) and Reinke (ninth) ran well Saturday at the Central Regional in Joplin, Mo., but didn’t finish high enough to secure one of the two automatic individual spots to Sacramento. At-large selections for the eight individuals and 10 teams were based on criteria from throughout the season.
Hansen’s second straight ticket to the NCAA race was aided by Fort Hays State and Sioux Falls receiving at-large team bids. That pushed the number of men’s squads in the Central going to California to five. No Central women’s squad or individual received an at-large bid.
At last year’s race in Pittsburgh, Pa., Hansen finished 31st (33:14.6) to be the ninth in Division II men’s cross All-American in school history. A top-40 finish is good for All-American accolades. He also joins Tanner Fruit (2009-10) and Al Sanabria (2010-11) as UNK men to receive back-to-back individual spots in the championships.
Hansen, Reinke and sophomore Luke Stuckey were named to the USTFCCA All-Region team (top-25 finish at regionals). This is Hansen’s third such honor.
