KEARNEY – Goals continued to elude the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team.
The Lopers suffered a 2-0 loss to Emporia State on Friday and then lost 1-0 to Washburn on Sunday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Sunday’s loss marked the fourth consecutive game the Lopers have been held scoreless. They’ve scored just one goal in eight games.
The game was decided early, as Washburn junior midfielder Tera Lynch scored in the fifth minute. She fired from about 25 yards out and UNK senior keeper Allie Prososki momentarily had her hands on the ball but it still went past her and into the net.
Washburn (5-2-0) had a 12-9 shot advantage while UNK (1-5-2) had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks. The Lopers held Washburn to one shot over the final 45 minutes but couldn’t get a ball past freshman keeper Raegen Wells.
Senior Megan Merkel paced the Lopers with four shots. Her one shot on goal came in the 90th minute and was stopped by Wells. Senior co-captain Molly Willis almost tied the game but Wells knocked down her shot in the 85th minute.
Friday, Emporia State scored off two corner kicks to win the final non-conference game of the fall.
Emporia (5-2-0) has scored 14 goals this fall and tallied its first against the Lopers four minutes before halftime when sophomore forward Aislinn Hughes scored from 7 yards out. After a teammate set up for a corner, the loose ball found another Hornet and then went to Hughes.
Early in the second half, the same misfortune struck UNK again as senior forward Kennedy Hoffman tallied a rebound shot in the 62nd minute. The Hornets finished with an 18-2 advantage in shots and a 4-3 margin in corner kicks.
Loper tennis team cruises
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The UNK women’s tennis team swept Sioux Falls and Concordia (Minn.) College and beat Minnesota State-Moorhead 6-1 over the weekend.
UNK (5-1) will not have a countable dual again until the springg.
In Moorhead, Minn., on Saturday, the Lopers beat the MSU-Moorhead Dragons before sweeping the Concordia Cobbers. UNK saw junior newcomer Anastasia Kuzevanova rally past Moorhead’s Rachel Nguyen at No. 3 singles 2-6, 6-2, 10-5, and junior Claire Neil won at No. 6 singles 6-3, 1-6, 10-4.
Things were easier in the afternoon against the Division III Cobbers. UNK lost just four points in doubles and then swept all six singles matches. Sophomore Fidan Ibrahimova won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and freshman Brooklyn Hunter and Kuzevanova won 6-1, 6-0.
UNK dominated the Sioux Falls Sunday morning. Ibrahimova and freshman Trang Tran blanked their No. 2 doubles foes with the Lopers not dropping a set in singles. That included Tran winning 6-0, 6-2 at the second spot.
UNK runners go 1-2 at Doane
CRETE — UNK juniors Maddie Bach and Zoe Ritz finished first and second, respectively, at the Dean White Invitatuinal cross country meet Saturday at Doane College.
Bach paced the field of 109 by running the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes while Ritz was right behind at 19:12.3.
The pair helped UNK score 50 team points to finish third behind Concordia (44) and Iowa’s Dordt College (48). The field consisted of nine teams.
UNK’s next four runners finished between 10th-36th places. The foursome consisted of sophomore Sinclare Fiala (10th), sophomore Kennedy Krejdl (20th), freshman Allie Frasher (27th) and redshirt freshman Baylee Barnett (36th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.