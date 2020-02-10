KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women extended their winning streak to 10 games on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 23 Lopers held Newman University (Kan.) to 28 percent shooting to overcome their own shooting woes in a 59-46 victory at the Health and Sports Center.
The Lopers shot 30 percent with most of their struggles coming on 3-point attempts. They consistently missed wide-open shots from beyond the arc and finished the game 2 of 18 on 3-pointers.
“They play a different style with their 2-3 zone the entire game, and we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well today,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Against a zone, that can be challenging and makes it a little trickier to stretch the floor if you’re not making shots.”
The Lopers (22-2, 11-2 MIAA) held a 23-point lead about midway through the third quarter. A 16.7 percent shooting performance in the period allowed the Jets (9-15, 4-11) to cut into the deficit.
After sophomore center Brooke Carlson knocked down a jump shot to give the Lopers’ a 44-21 lead, the Jets scored nine of the next 10 points to pull within 15 points with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Jets cut the Lopers’ lead to 12 points with about six minutes left in the fourth.
Although the Lopers didn’t recover from their third-quarter shooting performance, recording 10 fourth-quarter points, their defense stepped up down the stretch. They kept their composure and didn’t let the Jets come within single digits the remainder of the game.
“I think from an overall standpoint, in that late game situation, I feel good about where we are going and the experience we are gaining,” Eighmey said.
With the Lopers’ lack of 3-point shooting, they fed the ball inside to Carlson, who scored a game-high 19 points. Sophomore Maegan Holt also received touches around the basket and was the only other Loper to score in double figures, adding 15 points.
The Lopers also capitalized on their free-throw attempts, making 17 of 25 tries. The 68 percent mark from the free-throw line was nearly 5 percentage points higher than their per game average this season.
“I thought we did a good job of finding other ways to manufacture points,” Eighmey said. “Our post players did a good job of getting to the free-throw line and getting shots around the rim to help us stretch the lead.”
Up next, the Lopers face Lincoln University (3-19, 0-13) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson City, Mo.
@DanZielinski3
UNK 59, Newman 46
NEWMAN (46)
Birnbaum 2-5 0-0 5, George 3-6 0-0 6, Vestal 1-5 3-4 5, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 3-17 6-6 12, Haney 2-4 4-4 8, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Albers 3-6 0-0 8, White 1-6 0-1 2, Meloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 13-15 46.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (59)
Carlson 4-12 11-12 19, Simental 2-8 2-2 6, Holt 6-15 3-7 15, Kirsch 0-4 1-2 1, Sanger 4-6 0-0 9,
Dreckman 2-3 0-0 4, Backes 0-6 1-2 1, Law 0-3 0-0 0, Jansa 1-6 1-2 4. Totals 19-63 19-27 59.
Scores by Quarter
NU (9-15, 4-11) 9 8 13 16 – 46
UNK (22-2, 11-2) 14 19 16 10 – 59
3-Point Goals – NU 3-21 (Birnbaum 1-3, George 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Potter 0-9, Haney 0-1, Albers 2-5, White 0-1), UNK 2-18 (Simental 0-3, Holt 0-3, Kirsch 0-2, Sanger 1-2, Backes 0-1, Law 0-2, Jansa 1-5). Fouled Out – None. Rebounds – NU 40 (Albers 8), UNK 46 (Kirsch 12). Assists – NU 8 (Potter 3), UNK 13 (Kirsch 4). Total Fouls – NU 18, UNK 18. Technicals – Birnbaum. A – 854.