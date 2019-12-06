EMPORIA, Kan. – The Emporia State Hornets took advantage of 31 turnovers to hand the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team its first loss, 70-49, Thursday night in Kansas.
This was the MIAA opener for the Hornets (6-2) while the Lopers (7-1, 1-1) were coming off a Tuesday night home win over No. 3/5 Fort Hays State. The 7-0 start by UNK goes down as the fourth-best in program history.
ESU tallied 37 of its points off turnovers, thanks to 23 steals, with those Loper miscues also leading to 19 more shot attempts. UNK was just minus-1 in rebounds and held ESU to 8 of 32 shooting over the second and third quarters.
The Lopers shot 37 percent and trailed 37-26 at halftime and 48-39 heading into the final quarter. ESU sank three of its eight 3s during the final 10 minutes and used a 12-0 run to close the game out.
Redshirt freshman guard Tre’Zure Jobe (18 points, five steals, three assists and two rebounds), senior guard Jessica Wayne (14 points, six steals, five rebounds) and senior wing Mollie Mounsey (nine points, five boards and five steals) paced the Hornets.
UNK had nine different players score with point guard Haley Simental (10) leading the way. She had only two turnovers in 35 minutes and sunk two of UNK’s seven 3s. Sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch had 12 rebounds and nine points.
The Lopers host York College at 7 p.m. Monday at the Health and Sports Center.
