KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Emporia State's defense created troubles for University of Nebraska at Kearney on Saturday afternoon.
The Lopers hoped to use an inside-out approach against Emporia State, who plays an aggressive zone defense. But the Hornets frustrated the Lopers' guards and regularly double teamed their post players.
That defensive play and just an inability to knock down shots led to the third-seeded Lopers dropping a 61-52 contest to the second-seeded Hornets in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.
"Defensively, they can really disrupt you," UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. "They did that to us today. We didn't particularly shoot the ball well today or play maybe how we wanted to play. It was just a game where we couldn't get in sync offensively."
The Lopers (26-6) managed 28 points in the paint but shot just 33.3 percent from the floor.
The Hornets (24-6) at times overpowered the Lopers' with their size. They held 6-foot-1 sophomore center Brooke Carlson, who's averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game, to 2 of 9 shooting for four points. With Carlson's struggles, reserve forwards Elisa Backes and Madison Dreckman stepped up for the Lopers. Backes finished with a team-high 11 points and Dreckman chipped in eight points.
The Lopers committed 20 turnovers. They grabbed eight more offensive rebounds but managed just three more second chance points compared to the Hornets.
"They used their length and physicality really well, which is why they were able to speed us up," Dreckman said. "They knew where we wanted to go. Them putting a focus on speeding up our guards and if we did get the ball in, bringing bodies to the paint, is what threw us off too."
Over the final 3 minutes, 37 seconds of the first half, the Hornets scored nine consecutive points to build a 10-point halftime lead.
Throughout the third quarter, the Lopers never managed to cut the deficit to anything less than eight points and trailed by 10 entering the fourth.
The Lopers missed their first four shot attempts and committed one turnover in the first minute of the fourth period. The Hornets capitalized on the Lopers' inefficiencies, scoring seven quick points to force Eighmey to burn a timeout with 7:05 left.
Despite trailing 49-32, the Lopers didn't give in. They started to hit some shots with sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch's fast break layup pulling the Lopers within 52-46 of the Hornets with about two minutes left.
The Hornets scored four straight points to push their lead back to double digits. Kirsch drained a shot from beyond the arc to bring the Lopers within six points with 22 seconds left.
Some tweaks to the Lopers' offense in the fourth quarter allowed them to rally back. Eighmey started calling offensive plays designed for going up against a man-to-man defense against the Hornets' zone. She hoped it would confuse the Hornets and make their offense less predictable.
"I think sometimes when you run the same things against a zone it makes it easy," Eighmey said. "We were able to create some better looks for ourselves."
The Lopers have dropped three of their last four games. They were a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament entering the conference tournament and will find out their fate Sunday night.
The Lopers knew they needed to make a run in the conference tournament but are unsure if just a win against Missouri Western will be enough to put them in the NCAA Tournament field.
"That's tricky because you have to know some math or some formulas," Eighmey said. "You just never know what's going to happen there. You'd like as a team to be able to put yourself in a situation there where you don't have to rely on other teams winning or losing or what happens in other conferences.
"I'm biased because I coach this team, I think this is a really good team. I haven't seen every team in the country, but I'd like to think we are somewhere in the top 25. I'd put us up against anyone in the top 25."
Nebraksa-Kearney (52)
Carlson 2-9 0-0 4, Simental 3-12 0-0 9, Holt 3-5 0-5 6, Kirsch 2-5 0-0 5, Sanger 1-6 2-2 5, Backes 4-7 3-4 11, Dreckman 4-11 0-0 8, Law 0-2 1-2 1, Jansa 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-60 6-13 52.
Emporia State (61)
Laudan 3-6 1-4 9, Handy 0-2 0-0 0, Jobe 3-9 5-8 11, Wayne 1-5 0-0 2, Mounsey 8-15 2-4 20, Sheats 0-3 0-0 0, Martin 2-6 3-4 8, Harris 3-5 2-2 9, Schultz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 13-22 61.
Scores by Quarter
UNK (26-6) 13 10 9 20 -- 52
ESU (24-6) 13 20 9 19 -- 61
3-Point Goals - UNK 6-21 (Simental 3-8, Kirsch 1-4, Sanger 1-4, Dreckman 0-1, Law 0-1, Jansa 1-3), ESU 6-22 (Laudan 2-5, Handy 0-1, Jobe 0-4, Wayne 0-2, Mounsey 2-7, Martin 1-2, Harris 1-1). Fouled Out - Laudan. Rebounds - UNK 43 (Kirsch 9), ESU 35 (Harris 9). Assists - UNK 12 (Sanger 4), ESU 9 (Jobe 5). Totals - UNK 19, ESU 19. Technicals - None.