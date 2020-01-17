KEARNEY — Outside expectations were low for the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s men’s basketball team entering this season.
After posting a mark of 10-18 for their first below-.500 record in six years last season, the MIAA coaches picked the Lopers last in 14-team MIAA preseason poll.
Throughout the first two months the season, the Lopers have featured balance and a team-first approach on both ends of the court, which has resulted in an improvement in the win-loss column.
On Thursday night, the Lopers recorded their largest win over a Division II opponent in the last five years with a 79-51 victory over Washburn at the Health and Sports Center. The victory increased their win total to 11 games, exceeding last year’s total with 12 regular-season games left.
“I think chemistry has been huge,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We always have, but we have gone overboard with (preaching about) the identity we want our team to have. We want to be a mentally tough, gritty group that plays hard, plays smart together. And when we do that, we feel like we can play with anybody.”
The Lopers (11-5, 5-2 MIAA) jumped out to a scorching start. They made their first four 3-pointers to sieze the early momentum and hold a lopsided 32-15 lead after junior guard Jake Walker knocked down a jumper with about seven minutes left in the first half.
But the Ichabods (8-7, 3-3) chiseled away at that deficit, scoring nine consecutive points over a nearly four-minute stretch to pull within eight points of the Lopers.
With one second left in the first half, Washburn’s Drew Maschoff split a pair of free-throws to cut the Lopers’ lead to 39-32 at halftime.
In the second half, the Lopers excelled on both ends of the court to build their lead. The Lopers had strong interior defense and forced the Ichabods to take low-percentage shots. The strong defensive play translated into success on the offensive end and the Lopers closed with a 23-4 run in the final 10 minutes, 56 seconds.
“Early we were kind of shaky with their press, but our guys kept their composure and guys just started to figure it out,” Lofton said. “We started to attack. It’s good to start to see guys play with confidence.
“The biggest thing I’m proud of and impressed with is guys are just playing for each other. They are truly playing for each other on both ends of the court. … If we continue to do that, we have a chance to be pretty good down the stretch.”
Senior forward Kyle Juhl had one of his best games this season, tallying a game-high 16 points and nine rebounds. In his first 15 games this season, Juhl was averaging 7.2 points per game and finished in double-figures scoring in just five games.
Walker and senior forwards AJ Jackson and Morgan Soucie each added 15 points for the Lopers, who shot 54 percent from the floor compared to the Ichabods’ 38 percent.
“I had a lot of confidence tonight,” Juhl said. “My teammates have been giving me confidence the whole year, and tonight it was just going out there and having fun with them and doing it for them.”
The Lopers return to action against Emporia State (9-6, 3-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
UNK 79, Washburn 51
WASHBURN (8-7, 3-3)
Clausing 6-13 1-3 13, Maschoff 3-10 1-2 7, Deffebaugh 1-2 0-0 2, Geiman 0-2 1-2 1, Lewis 5-11 1-2 12, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 3-7 1-2 7, Biggs 1-4 2-4, Belcher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-15 51
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY (11-5, 5-2)
Jackson 6-7 3-4 15, Morgan Soucie 6-9 2-3 15, Juhl 6-11 1-2 16, Winchester 3-5 0-0 8, Walker 6-13 2-3 15, Luger 1-3 0-0 3, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Pair 1-4 0-0 3, Engen 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-56 10-14 79.
Halftime — UNK 39, Washburn 32.
3-Point Goals – WU 2-9 (Maschoff 0-1, Deffebaugh 0-1, Geiman 0-1, Lewis 1-3, Carter 0-1, Biggs 1-1, Belcher 0-1), UNK 9-22 (Soucie 1-1, Juhl 3-6, Winchester 2-4, Walker 1-5, Luger 1-2, Pair 1-4). Fouled Out – Deffebaugh. Rebounds – WU 35 (Clausing 7), UNK 33 (Juhl 9). Assists – WU 8 (Maschoff 2, Geiman 2, Lewis 2), UNK 21 (Walker 4, Luger 4). Total Fouls – WU 16, UNK 14. Technicals – None. A – 1171.