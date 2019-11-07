KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team walked off the Municipal Auditorium court in Kansas City, Mo., last year with dissatisfaction after an eight-point loss to Missouri Western in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
The Lopers defeated Missouri Western by nine points midway through the regular season. But in the conference tournament, the Lopers had 25 turnovers, which led to their fourth consecutive loss to end the season.
Although it was a frustrating end for the Lopers, qualifying for the tournament as the eighth seen was an accomplishment considering most of the team consisted of underclassmen.
With virtually everyone returning from last year’s roster and the addition of a Division I transfer and five freshmen, the Lopers expect to build off last year’s 15-14 record and take the next step as a program.
“I think they were able to see and experience the consistency that’s required to be able to be a team that is playing in the postseason and trying to get into a regional tournament,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I think they have a higher expectation because of what they were able to experience last year.”
The Lopers return nine players, including six sophomores who played integral roles last season. Junior guards Kelsey Sanger and Adreon Bell have the most experience and have started in previous seasons. Both dealt with injuries last year but have recovered and are 100 percent to begin this season.
Offensively, the Lopers bring back four players who averaged at least 10 points per game, including sophomore center Brooke Carlson, who averaged a team-high 10.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest.
Sanger (10.2) and sophomore guard Maegan Holt (10.1) also averaged double figures in scoring.
Sophomore guard Shiloh McCool posted 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last year, but will miss this season recovering from a knee injury she suffered in a summer pickup game.
“I don’t think we replace her production with any one individually,” Eighmey said. “Shiloh was a dynamic player and sneaky good. We are going to miss that about her, but at the same time, I feel like we have good depth.”
The Lopers hope graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental, who spent her first four years at the University of Denver, can supplement some of the production lost by McCool. Simental will start at point guard.
Injuries hindered Simental’s career at Denver. She redshirted in 2017-18 and missed most of the 2015-16 season due to injury.
She played in 67 games during her Division I career, netting 167 points, 52 rebounds and 35 assists.
“She’s just a good leader,” Eighmey said. “She’s vocal, and she’s talented. She makes good decisions with the basketball. Shoots the ball at a pretty high level. We are looking for her to help us at that point guard spot and be a scoring threat herself.”
The Lopers have qualified for the MIAA Tournament each of the last six years. They have advanced out of the first round only once, losing in the second round to Missouri Western in 2016.
Last year, the Lopers’ biggest strength was their defense. Their athleticism and willingness to defend allowed the Lopers to boast the MIAA’s second-best defense, as they held opponents to 61.2 points per game.
Improving on their 32.1-percent mark on 3-point attempts and limiting turnovers, which they averaged 15.2 per game last year, are the two focal points for the Lopers this season.
Eighmey believes the wealth of inexperience last season factored into those two areas being weaknesses. This season, the Lopers hope they can remain a stingy defensive team and improve their offensive playmaking abilities to make a deeper postseason run than last year.
“We weren’t happy with where we ended last year,” Sanger said. “Our conference tournament game was not a reflection of our season and how it went. That motivates us a lot more to get a lot better and to improve on the things we didn’t do so well at towards the end of last year.”
The Lopers begin the season with the UNK Crossover Tournament at the Health and Sports Center. They will face Minnesota-Crookston at 7 p.m. Friday and Wayne State (Neb.) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
