KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team is in the midst of its toughest stretch of the season.
The Lopers started the stretch off with a victory over then-No. 7 Northwest Missouri on Oct. 19 for their third consecutive victory.
They failed to carry that momentum into Saturday’s matchup, however, as they started slow in a loss to rival Fort Hays State.
The Tigers presented matchup challenges for the Lopers with their passing game, prevailing 37-31 in Hays, Kan.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Lopers (5-3) moving forward. They face No. 11 Central Missouri (8-0) at noon Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Here are three areas to watch between the Lopers and Mules:
Another ranked opponent
Saturday’s game will mark the third ranked opponent the Lopers have faced this season. They lost to then-No. 18 Pittsburg State 37-14 and defeated No. 7 Northwest Missouri 24-17. Fort Hays State received votes in last week’s top 25 poll and nearly made the list.
The Mules sit alone atop the MIAA standings and are vastly improved from last year’s 5-6 record.
“We’ve just played with everyone in our conference,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “I don’t think you approach it as a ranked opponent. You approach it as anther very good MIAA football team.”
Prolific offense
The Mules’ offense arguably has been the best in Division II football this season. They lead Division II with 553.9 yards per game and rank second with 49 points per game, trailing University of Indianapolis’ mark of 50 points per contest.
They rank second in the MIAA in passing (326.4) and rushing (227.5) yards.
Senior quarterback Brook Bolles, who attended Lincoln North Star, is the top offensive player for the Mules. He’s completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 2,469 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also is their third-leading rusher with 259 yards and four touchdowns on 70 attempts.
“They throw the ball well, but they also run the ball well too,” Lynn said. “This week, there’s a big emphasis on our pass defense and getting those guys in better spots to where they can make plays.”
One win away
The Lopers haven’t had a winning season since 2011 when they posted a 10-2 record in their final year as part of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Last season, the Lopers were close to accomplishing that task, finishing with a 5-6 record.
Under Lynn, the Lopers posted a 3-8 record in 2017 and then saw a two-win improvement last season. Taking the next step and having a winning record has been their top goal since the preseason.
“I just think we are all older,” Lynn said. “I tell my team every time that every game is a new experience for us because we’ve never been on this side of it. To move forward and get a couple more wins, I think that’s just is because of having more of a veteran football team.”
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
