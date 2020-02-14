HAYS, Kan. — The third-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team used two tech falls and two pins to beat 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State, 34-11, Thursday night in Kansas.
This was the regular season finale for the Lopers (13-6, 3-1). Up next is the NCAA Super Region IV Championships Feb. 29 at the Health and Sports Center.
To defeat the Tigers (5-6, 1-2), UNK saw second-ranked Matt Malcom score an 18-2 tech fall to start the night. The 165-pounder now has a team-best 27 wins. Sophomore Terrell Garraway then recorded a 6-3 decision with fourth-ranked Anthony Mancini tallying three points in the third period to win 4-3.
Later, top-ranked Josh Portillo had a 20-2 tech fall at 125 pounds and junior Jacob Wasser had a 34-second fall to close out the night at 157 pounds. Portillo now has a team-best 12 tech falls.