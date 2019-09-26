KEARNEY – Sophomore Faviola Gonzalez shot a school-record 67 on Wednesday to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team finish in fifth place at the MIAA Fall Preview at Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
The two-day tournament, UNK’s only home event this season, featured all 11 MIAA women’s golf teams, plus Sioux Falls.
Ideal weather conditions on Day 2 led to extremely low scores with the individual average a 7-over-par-79 and the team average at a solid 310.
UNK (308-301) turned in the second lowest 36-hole score in school history, trailing only the 607 (313-294) shot earlier this month in Kansas. The 301 also ranks as the third-best 18-hole score by a Loper team.
Central Missouri shot an 11-over-par-587 (296-291) to easily come in first. Rogers State and Sioux Falls tied for second at 59. Central Oklahoma posted a 606 to finish fourth while the Lopers were fifth.
Gonzalez fired a 79 on Tuesday but turned in the best round in Loper women’s golf history on Wednesday. She had a 35 on the front nine and a 32 on the back, managing five birdies and 13 pars. The score bests the 69 shot by UNK Hall of Famer Carla Dobchuk in 1998.
Gonzalez led UNK by finishing in sixth place with a 2-over-146. That is the second-lowest 36-hole score in school history, trailing only the 145 Samantha Crawford had in the fall of 2017.
Sioux Falls’ Lexi Hanson earned medalist honors, shooting a 3-under-141 (74-67) while Rogers State’s Raquel Flores was two strokes back (77-66).
For the Lopers, senior Brandi Lemek also cracked the top 10, tying for seventh with a 4-over-148 (71-77). It is the third lowest 36-hole score in Loper history.
Junior Nia Station tied for 26th (156; 79-77), junior Kaitlyn Howe was 11 strokes back in 37th place (160; 80-80) and freshman Aspen Luebbe tied for 42nd (162; 79-83).
UNK heads to Warrensburg, Mo., on Oct. 7-8 for the Midwest Classic.
