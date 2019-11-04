LARAMIE, Wyo. — The fourth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had five wrestlers place Saturday at the Wyoming Cowboy Open in Laramie.
The non-team scoring event is UNK’s annual season-opening tournament. This year, UNK has a quick turnaround as it duals Hastings College and No. 5 Nebraska on Thursday in Lincoln.
Finishing in the top four in their respective weight class in the “Elite” Division were junior Josh Portillo (second/125 pounds) and junior Jacob Wasser (fourth/157) while freshmen Wyatt Hayes (fourth/174), Nick James (third/184) and Joseph Reimers (third/125) did the same in the “Amateur” Division.
Coming off a redshirt season, Wasser went 5-1 with two tech falls, a fall in 3 minutes, 18 seconds and an 11-2-major decision. After falling to a Northern Colorado wrestler in the second round, he reeled off four wins before his day ended in the third-place bout due to the match limitations rule. Ranked second nationally, Portillo won four times including an 18-1 tech fall. He fell to Graham Shore of Air Force, 7-5, in the opening round but came back to win his last four matches. That included a 10-8 score over Wyoming’s Doyle Trout.
Also in this bracket, junior Wesley Dawkins won twice at 141 pounds while redshirt freshman Teontae Wilson had two falls one class higher. Dawkins is ranked second nationally at 133 pounds but won’t drop down to that weight class until later in the season.
Hayes was the most dominant Loper in the tourney, recording four falls among five wins. The pins all came in less than 1:36 with his day ending due to rule in the 174-pound third-place match. James began his collegiate career with back-to-back tech falls by the combined score of 31-0. He picked up two more wins, including a 7-5 decision over Wesley Rayburn of Colorado School of Mines ,for third place at 184 pounds.
