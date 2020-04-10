MANHEIM, Pa. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association has announced the NCAA Division II All-American team.
University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling had five All-Americans.
Junior Josh Portillo at 125 pounds, junior Wesley Dawkins at 133, junior Sam Turner at 149, junior Matt Malcom at 165 and senior Jarrod Hinrichs at 285 were named All-Americans for the Lopers.
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the D-II student-athletes by naming the All-Americans (top eight in each of 10 weight classes) based on their achievements at the national championships. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that meet was canceled. The All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the super-regional tournaments and up to the national championships.
“With the cancellation of the national tournament the NWCA Division II leadership group thought it was still very appropriate to name All-Americans this year. The leadership group did a great job of weighing different options and polling the membership,” said Jason Warthan, NWCA Division II president and the University of Indianapolis coach. “We are happy that we can make the most out of an incredibly unfortunate situation. Although this is not the same as having a national tournament, these individuals should be recognized for their amazing season results and super-regional tournaments.”
UNK qualified seven for the NCAA meet, which was set to be held March 13-14 at Sioux Falls, S.D.