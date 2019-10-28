HAYS, Kan. — University of Nebraska at Kearney’s pass defense failed to contain Fort Hays State’s prolific attack Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore quarterback Chance Fuller threw for 435 yards to lead Fort Hays State past UNK, 37-31, in Hays, Kan.
The victory marks the Tigers’ sixth consecutive win while snapping the Lopers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers (6-2) are the two-time defending MIAA champions.
“We’re right there with any team in this conference,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “The story of today was big plays. I thought we answered the bell in certain areas in the second half. Our offense got going, but once again it was the big plays and we have to eliminate those.”
Using a quick strike passing attack, the Tigers scored on their first four possessions to lead 23-7 midway through the second quarter.
UNK (5-3) ended the half with a score and then tallied another touchdown to start the second half to get within six points. The Loper defense also started the third quarter strong by forcing back-to-back Tiger punts.
“We executed better in the second half. We couldn’t get out of our own way in the first quarter,” Lynn said. “We had a first down holding penalty on a 50-yard run and just couldn’t get going.”
Finishing 9 of 14 on third downs, the first big conversion for the Tigers came late in the third quarter when UNK had the momentum and was poised to get the ball back in good field position.
On third-and-1 from his own 12-yard line, Fuller tossed an 88-yard scoring strike to sophomore receiver Manny Ramsey.
The Lopers answered, going 82 yards in six plays. Redshirt freshman quarterback TJ Davis ran for a 4-yard touchdown.
Fuller connected with senior receiver Layne Bieberle for an over-the-shoulder 38-yard gain along the UNK sidelines. Four plays and another third-down conversion later, the Tigers took a 37-24 lead.
The Lopers didn’t go quietly, as they marched 75 yards in 11 plays. Senior running back Darrius Webb capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal with about four minutes left.
With two timeouts left, UNK decided to send the kickoff long and the defense once again forced a third down. But this time, Fuller completed a 10-yard pass to Ramsey on third-and-9 from the Tiger 30-yard line.
Fuller also found senior receiver Harley Hazlett for a 10-yard gain on third-and-6 and with just over a minute remaining.
“We were better defensively in the second half but let them out of jail on that third and forever play. Kid makes an incredible catch … give him credit. But that’s a play we need to get a stop and get off the field,” Lynn said. “We’re extremely proud of our players and we’re not done yet. We’re excited about the next three games.”
UNK bottled up the Tiger running game, which tallied just 79 yards on 32 attempts.
The Lopers were out gained 514-383. Davis ran 17 times for 118 yards for his third career 100-yard rushing game. He also completed 6 of 10 passes for 96 yards.
Webb tallied 88 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Sophomore tight end Zach Blaschko caught a 17-yard TD toss from Davis on a fourth-and-4 play in the first quarter.
UNK hosts undefeated and No. 10 Central Missouri at noon Saturday at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
n Fort Hays St. 37, UNK 31
Score by Quarters
UNK (5-3)7 3 7 14 — 31
FHSU (6-2)13 10 7 7 — 37
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
FHS — Charles Tingner 17 run (Dante Brown kick)
UNK — Zach Blaschko 17 pass from TJ Davis (Junior Gonzalez kick)
FHS — Tigner 15 pass from Chance Fuller (kick failed)
Second Quarter
FHS — Brown 33 FG
FHS — Layne Bieberle 9 pass from Fuller (Brown kick)
UNK — Gonzalez 33 FG
Third Quarter
UNK — Darrius Webb 10 run (Gonzalez kick)
FHS — Manny Ramsey 88 pass from Fuller (Brown kick)
Fourth Quarter
UNK — Davis 4 run (Gonzalez kick)
FHS — Tgner 2 run (Brown kick)
UNK — Webb 1 run (Gonzalez kick)
