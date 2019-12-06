EMPORIA, Kan. – The Emporia State men’s basketball team made 17 free throws and got 42 bench points to defeat University of Nebraska at Kearney, 78-68, Thursday night in Kansas.
This was the MIAA opener for the Hornets (6-3) while the Lopers (4-4) were coming off a Tuesday night home win against Fort Hays State. Since joining the MIAA in 2012, UNK is 0-7 at Emporia State’s Lee Arena.
ESU led for most of the game and by as many as 13 points. UNK made nine 3s, had only eight turnovers and was just minus-2 in rebounds.
Senior UNK forward Morgan Soucie made 6 of 14 shots to tally a team-high 14 points for UNK. Seniors Kyle Juhl and Chase Winchester each tallied 10 as they combined for five made 3s with redshirt freshman Cedric Johnson going 3 of 3 from the field to tally nine points.
ESU’s 6-foot-9, 240-pound freshman reserve center Mason Thiessen made 6 of 7 shots, including a 4 of 4 effort from behind the arc, to score 16 points. Junior reserve guard Justin Williams had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes with junior starter Jumah’Ri Turner at 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.
UNK was a bit shorthanded as senior forward AJ Jackson didn’t play in the second half. He injured a finger on his shooting hand late in Tuesday night’s win. He played 11 minutes Thursday in the opening half and went 1 of 7 from the field.
UNK now is off until Dec. 13 when it faces Division I South Dakota State on the road. That’ll be an exhibition game for the Lopers and a countable contest for the Jackrabbits.
