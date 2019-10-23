KEARNEY — When redshirt freshman outside hitter Sami Mauch flashed ineffectiveness early in University of Nebraska at Kearney’s match against Emporia State, coach Rick Squiers turned to freshman Kamryn Schuler.
Schuler provided the Lopers’ attack with a boost, recording a team-high 13 kills and .520 hitting percentage, in the Lopers’ 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 victory over the Hornets Tuesday night at the Health and Sports Center.
Schuler has played sporadically this season, but after she tallied seven kills in one set against Missouri Southern on Sunday, Squiers had faith in the first-year player.
"Early in the year, we did expect that she’d come in and maybe give us some playing time this year," Squiers said. "But she kind of had one of those rough starts that freshmen sometimes have where it’s a shock to them how fast it is and how tall the players on the other side of the net are. For about a month there, she just had to kind of find her way up through the practice ranks.
"The thing I like about her is she decided to do that. She’s been really developing in practice. She’s hitting the ball much harder than she was at the beginning of the year. ... The fact that she can spark us like that and give us another weapon is encouraging."
The second-ranked Lopers (21-0, 12-0 MIAA) hit .250 in the match compared to Emporia State’s .117. The Hornets (5-15, 1-11) had troubles after hitting .250 in the first set. They had a .023 hitting percentage in the second set and a .098 in the third against the Lopers’ stingy defense, which registered 10 team blocks and 60 digs.
"It frustrates teams when we dig," junior right side MK Wolfe said. "If we just keep doing that, frustrating the hitters on the other team, and we are starting to block more too, which I think is helping. We are a good defensive team, and I think that’s what we are known for."
The first set was the most competitive. The Lopers held an early 11-5 lead before the Hornets pulled within one point, 11-10. It was one of four times the Hornets were one point away from tying the Lopers in the set. After the Hornets cut the Lopers’ lead to 15-14, the Lopers won 10 of the last 14 points to prevail in the first set. The Lopers hit a notable .341 in the set.
The first-set defeat erased some of the Hornets’ confidence and allowed the Lopers to coast to a 25-13 victory in the second.
UNK continued to overwhelm the Hornets in the final set, easing out to a 16-8 lead.
With the Lopers up by eight points, Squiers inserted some of his reserves. The Hornets exploited some of the inexperience and pulled within 23-20.
"Any time you get out there it’s experience," Squiers said. "Sometimes experience comes at a little price tag or is a humbling experience. But it gives you something to draw from other than practice. I am still glad we were able to get some of those folks out on the court because there’s still nothing that can simulate that. We will learn from that."
The Lopers hit the road for the second consecutive weekend, facing Central Oklahoma (15-7, 7-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in Edmond, Okla., and Newman (0-21, 0-12) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Wichita, Kan.
daniel.zielinski@kearneyhub.com
@DanZielinski3
UNK 3, Emporia State 0
Scores by Set
ESU (5-15, 1-11) 18 13 20
UNK (21-0, 12-0) 25 25 25
Individual Statistics
KILLS — ESU: Jessica Hayes 8, Madelyn Michaelis 7, Aliyah Bernard 5, Allie Christensen 5, Shelby Ebert 3, Emma Dixon 2, Mikayla Simons 2. UNK: Kamryn Schuler 13, Julianne Jackson 9, Michaela Bartels 7, MK Wolfe 6, Anna Squiers 5, Maddie Squiers 3, Madi Stearnes 2, Bailee Sterling 2, Sami Mauch 1.
ASSISTS — ESU: Emma Dixon 23, Shelby Ebert 1, Jessica Hayes 1, Mikayla Simons 1, Madelyn Michaelis 1, Shelby Innes 1, Rylie Fornelli 1. UNK: Maddie Squiers 40, Lindsay Nottlemann 2, Mo Schafer 2, Julianne Jackson 1, MK Wolfe 1.
ACES — ESU: None. UNK: MK Wolfe 3, Julianne Jackson 2, Maddie Squiers 1, Mo Schafer 1.
DIGS — ESU: Shelby Innes 16, Emma Dixon 14, Rylie Fornelli 12, Madelyn Michaelis 11, Shelby Ebert 5, Mikayla Simons 4, Jessica Hayes 3, Aliyah Bernard 1. UNK: Lindsay Nottlemann 11, Mo Schafer 11, Julianne Jackson 10, Anna Squiers 7, MK Wolfe 7, Maddie Squiers 6, Michaela Bartels 3, Emma Benton 2, Bailee Sterling 2, Taylin McNair 1.
BLOCKS — ESU: Mikayla Simons 2, Emma Dixon 1, Madelyn Michaelis 1, Allie Christensen 1. UNK: MK Wolfe 7, Michaela Bartels 4, Maddie Squiers 2, Mackenzie Puckett 2, Anna Squiers 1, Julianne Jackson 1, Josie Cox 1, Madi Stearnes 1, Bailee Sterling 1.
