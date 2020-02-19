KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney sought an experienced guard in the offseason to add to its young core of players from last year’s 15-14 team.
When UNK assistant coach Devin Eighmey found point guard Haley Simental in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he sent her a text message to start the recruitment process. Simental, who spent her first four collegiate years at the University of Denver, wasn’t keen on leaving Colorado, however.
Her top choice was Regis University, a Division II school in Denver. But after meeting the Lopers’ coaching staff and players, Simental, a Pueblo West, Colo., native, thought UNK was a natural fit and changed her mind.
Simental’s relocation from a familiar area has worked out well for her and the Lopers. She’s made a seamless transition into the Lopers’ starting lineup and has provided a team that features just three other upperclassmen with leadership and guidance on and off the court. Simental recently received NCAA approval to play another year for the Lopers.
With four games until the MIAA Tournament begins, Simental is averaging a team-high 12.2 points per game on 46.2 percent shooting. She also has averaged 3.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Lopers (23-3, 12-3 MIAA) this season.
"I think we knew she was going to be a good basketball player, but I don’t think we knew how much of an impact she’d make on our team and how much better she’d make the players around her," said UNK head coach Carrie Eighmey. "I think that’s been surprising a little bit is how big of an impact she’s made on our team besides her own ability to score and handle the ball."
Simental had high hopes for herself at Denver but a nagging right ankle injury hampered her Division I basketball career from 2015 to 2019.
Her ankle injury stemmed back to her time at Pueblo West High School when she frequently rolled her ankle throughout high school, she said. The ankle troubles led to a rough start at Denver.
She started Denver’s first three games as a true freshman in 2015 before missing the remainder of the year with an ankle injury. She showed up to practice one day her freshman year and her ankle was swollen, which led to her undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs and fix damaged cartilage.
The microfracture surgery didn’t relieve the pain, she said. She had a steroid injection at the beginning of her redshirt freshman year but didn’t perform on the court like she hoped. She played in all of Denver’s 30 games and averaged 3.0 points in 13.1 minutes per game in 2016-17.
Prior to her redshirt sophomore year in 2017, Simental received another cortisone shot but the pain returned in about a week. Her ankle was extremely swollen and required another procedure.
Simental had a bursa, which is a closed fluid-filled sac, on the outside part of her right ankle. It made it difficult to wear a shoe on that foot, she said. In addition to the bursa sac, her ankle had two bone spurs in the front and grew an extra bone in the back near her Achilles tendon.
Simental’s doctor performed an osteotomy, which consisted of surgically cutting her heal in half and screwing the piece back on to fix its alignment. She also had ligaments tightened and the bone spurs, the extra bone that grew and the bursa sac removed.
The injury cost Simental the entire 2017-18 season. She returned last year and played in 30 games for Denver but was never fully comfortable after missing an entire year.
She could have remained at Denver for another season but felt it was best to transfer.
She’s healthy this season, which she believes is a major reason she has been a difference maker for the Lopers.
"I feel a lot better," Simental said. "It’s probably the best I’ve felt all of college. And I still think it’s getting better, too."
After entering the transfer portal last spring, Regis was the preferred destination. Simental had familiarity with coach Molly Martin, who previously served as an assistant at Denver. Regis’ location also intrigued her, as it allowed her to stay close to family.
But that plan changed when she accompanied her father and brother David on a recruiting trip to UNK last spring.
Simental’s brother, who played at Central Wyoming College after medically redshirting at Montana State Billings in 2017-18, was a target for the UNK men’s basketball team. Simental didn’t have interest in attending school in Nebraska, but her father encouraged her to join them on her brother’s recruiting trip to Kearney.
Simental’s mindset on the recruiting process changed once she met Carrie and Devin Eighmey and the players. Prior to heading back to Colorado, Carrie Eighmey challenged Simental to step out of her comfort zone and join the Lopers. Carrie Eighmey also expressed to Simental the team’s talent and the competitiveness of the MIAA as other positives for joining the Lopers.
That final conversation resonated with Simental.
It’s ultimately what factored into her commitment to the Lopers last April, Simental said.
Simental’s brother reversed course and stayed in Colorado to play for Colorado State University-Pueblo under newly hired coach Matt Hammer.
"I really just came to hang out with my dad and brother," Simental said. "But the coaches were cool, and I liked the values they have here and that they are Christian and emphasize that. That is important to me. Plus, everyone on the team is really nice and they’re really good, so I thought we could have a really good team. I wanted to get outside of myself and come here."
Simental’s addition has enhanced the Lopers. They have transformed into one of the top teams in the MIAA and into a likely qualifier for the NCAA Tournament under her leadership as the starting point guard.
Throughout the recruiting process, Simental knew she might receive another year of eligibility after this season, which also was an attractive part for the Lopers.
Last Wednesday, Simental found out that the NCAA granted her the extra year of eligibility. The Lopers were on the bus driving to Jefferson City, Mo., for their game the following day against Lincoln University when Simental received the positive news.
"I was pumped," Simental said. "I was really excited. I just wanted to stay here another year to play. I just hugged Coach Carrie and a bunch of my teammates. It was so exciting."
The Lopers host Northeastern State (5-18, 3-13) at 5:30 p.m. today and Rogers State (4-21, 2-14) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Health and Sports Center.
"We just need to continue to find things to get better at," Simental said. "There are a lot of the little details we can improve on. We just need to play together and rely on each other."
@DanZielinski3